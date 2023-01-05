Prince Harry says he is open to a family reconciliation, but they have a lot to talk about. Photo / Netflix

Prince Harry says he is open to a family reconciliation, but they have a lot to talk about. Photo / Netflix

Prince Harry says the “door is always open” to reconciling with his family - but the “ball is in their court” if they want to repair their rift.

In the latest clip from his ITV interview - which airs on Monday - the Duke of Sussex is asked whether he will attend Charles’ coronation in May.

“There’s a lot that can happen between now and then,” Harry replies.

“But you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court.

“There is a lot to be discussed and I really hope they are willing to sit down and talk about it.

“I don’t know how staying silent is ever going to make things better.”

Harry is also asked whether he believes in the monarchy during the interview, to which he replies: “Yes.”

But when asked if he sees a future for himself in it, he says he is not sure.

“The door is always open.”



Prince Harry sits down for an exclusive interview with Tom Bradby this Sunday at 9pm on ITV1.



Harry: The Interview | Watch on ITV1 or stream on ITVX at 9pm on Jan 8.@tombradby #ITV #ITVX pic.twitter.com/dJotkK7pOz — ITV (@ITV) January 5, 2023

Interviewer Tom Bradby also askes Harry if he accepts criticism for complaining about his privacy being violated while also telling private stories about senior royals.

“That would be the accusation... from the people that don’t understand, or don’t want to believe, that my family have been briefing the press,” Harry responds.

It comes after Harry claimed in an excerpt from his new book that he was physically attacked by his brother Prince William during an argument over his marriage to Meghan Markle.

In the book, the 38-year-old royal goes nuclear while detailing the reasons behind his estrangement from his older brother, claiming the pair got into a nasty confrontation at his London home in 2019.

Harry writes that William initially wanted to discuss the “whole rolling catastrophe” of the Sussexes struggles with the British press.

He claims when William, 40, arrived at his Kensington Palace home, Nottingham Cottage, to have a conversation he was already “piping hot”, calling his wife “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive”.

When things got heated between the pair, William reportedly told his younger brother he was simply trying to help, to which Harry replied: “Are you serious? Help me? Sorry – is that what you call this? Helping me?”

Harry describes how this comment further angered William, before Harry fled to the kitchen out of fear. His brother followed him, where Harry gave him a glass of water.

“Willy, I can’t speak to you when you’re like this,” Harry claims he told his brother.

He continued in writing: “He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

Further, Harry writes that William encouraged him to hit back.

Despite the furious argument, Harry said William soon left the cottage “looking regretful, and apologised”.

“[He] turned and called back: ‘You don’t need to tell Meg about this’,” Harry writes.

“‘You mean that you attacked me?’,” he asked his brother, to which William said, “‘I didn’t attack you, Harold.’”

Harry married Meghan in 2018 after meeting on a blind date in 2016.

Rumours of cracks between the once-close brothers first began to emerge in the aftermath of the Sussexes royal wedding.

Harry finally confirmed to ITV journalist Tom Bradby in October 2019 while on tour in South Africa that he and William were on “different paths” - which marked the first time he’d addressed rumours of a rift.

“Part of this role, part of this job, this family, being under the pressure which it’s under, inevitably stuff happens. But we are brothers. We will always be brothers.

“We are certainly on different paths at the moment, but I will always be there for him, and as I know he will always be there for me. We don’t see each other as much as we used to as we are so busy.”

Elsewhere, Princess Kate and Meghan have also made tabloids for their own frosty relations.

Meghan confirmed in the couple’s Netflix series, Harry & Meghan, that the pair got off to a rocky start, claiming Kate didn’t act warmly when she hugged her upon their first meeting.

“Like I was a hugger, always been a hugger,” the Duchess of Sussex said. “I didn’t realise that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits. I guess I started to understand really quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside.”

Prior to that, the press ran stories claiming Meghan made Kate cry in the lead up to her nuptials, however, the former actress told Oprah Winfrey in 2021 that the reality was the opposite. - news.com.au