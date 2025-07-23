Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Prince Harry and Meghan set for new Netflix deal after contract ends

By Bronte Coy
news.com.au·
3 mins to read

The Duke and Duchess of Suffolk are poised to sign a new deal with Netflix as their previous multi-year, multimillion-dollar contract ends. Photo / Samir Hussein, WireImage

The Duke and Duchess of Suffolk are poised to sign a new deal with Netflix as their previous multi-year, multimillion-dollar contract ends. Photo / Samir Hussein, WireImage

Prince Harry and Meghan are poised to sign a new deal with Netflix after the end of their previous multi-year, multimillion-dollar contract.

It has been widely reported this week that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s five-year agreement with the streaming service, signed in 2020, will expire in the next

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save