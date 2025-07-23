Page Six also spoke to industry sources, who confirmed that Netflix chief executive Ted Sarandos was still on good terms with Harry and Meghan and continued to support them.
The news that the Sussexes’ Netflix deal was ending came just days after the streaming giant released its semi-annual report, “What We Watched”, which ranked With Love, Meghan in 383rd place (out of 7500) with a total of 5.3 million views.
The series outperformed other shows in its category, including The Great British Bake Off, Chef’s Table and the most recent season of Queer Eye.
It comes as Meghan is reportedly hitting pause on her Confessions of a Female Founder podcast in order to focus on her lifestyle range, As Ever, according to Page Six.
Both product drops this year have seen everything quickly sell out within hours.
“As a growing business, As Ever is continuing to explore growth opportunities that feel aligned with the brand’s core values and quality standards,” a source told the publication.
“The brand continues to evolve with new products that align with her vision for quality lifestyle goods at accessible price points.”
Meanwhile, speculation that the couple were considering moving back to the UK in some capacity after a recent “royal peace summit” has been firmly denied.
Earlier this month, the duke’s chief of staff and communications director, his UK spokesman and King Charles’ communications secretary held a private meeting in London, reportedly to discuss the rift.
Tensions first escalated when Harry and Meghan moved to the US in 2020 and began to talk publicly about the issues they faced during their time working within the monarchy.
As moves towards reconciliation began, suggestions grew that the Sussexes were eyeing up some form of return to the UK. However, a source told US magazine People that they had no intention of leaving their home in Montecito, California.
Instead, the recent talks have been viewed as a potential reopening of the lines of communication between Harry and Charles.
“It was a good first step,” the insider said. “It is always better to be talking.”