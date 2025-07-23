The Duke and Duchess of Suffolk are poised to sign a new deal with Netflix as their previous multi-year, multimillion-dollar contract ends. Photo / Samir Hussein, WireImage

Prince Harry and Meghan are poised to sign a new deal with Netflix after the end of their previous multi-year, multimillion-dollar contract.

It has been widely reported this week that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s five-year agreement with the streaming service, signed in 2020, will expire in the next few months.

However, according to the celebrity gossip site Page Six, they’re now set to sign a new “first-look” contract with Netflix, similar to the type Barack and Michelle Obama have with the company.

A “first-look” deal generally means there is an agreement by which Netflix is granted exclusive rights to preview and potentially buy a project before it is offered elsewhere.

A source said there were more TV projects “coming soon with both the duke and duchess”, while the second season of Meghan’s show, With Love, Meghan, is still on track to be released in September.