News of the Duchess and Duke's potential move comes amid reports former Suits star Meghan is considering a return to acting. Photo / Getty Images

News of the Duchess and Duke's potential move comes amid reports former Suits star Meghan is considering a return to acting. Photo / Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are househunting in Los Angeles.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan currently live in the Montecito area of California but they are keen to be closer to Hollywood after recently attending a string of high-profile events.

In September, the couple - who have children Prince Archie, 4, and 2-year-old Princess Lilibet together - were seen househunting in Malibu but sources told TMZ they decided against the US$8 million ($13m) plot of land they viewed because they felt the site - which had a swimming pool already built and approval for a large home - didn’t fit with their priorities of privacy and community.

Harry and Meghan have yet to look around any houses in Los Angeles and are open to different neighbourhoods in the city.

The couple bought their first home in California in 2020 after stepping down as senior members of the royal family, having initially stayed in Los Angeles at actor-and-producer Tyler Perry’s home for several weeks before their location was made public.

Their current neighbours include TV titans Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's home in Montecito, California, as pictured in the 2015 sale listing.

News of their potential move comes amid reports former Suits star Meghan is considering a return to acting, as well as possibly reactivating her lifestyle brand The Tig.

A source recently told Life and Style magazine: “She’d gotten a bunch of offers over the last five years, but turned them down because she really was trying to embrace royal life and, later, forge a new path behind the scenes in Hollywood with Harry.

“But now that’s all changed. With other opportunities drying up, she’s actively looking for roles and talking to some big-name directors and producers. Harry is 100 per cent supportive of all of it. Acting is what Meghan knows and what she’s always loved.”