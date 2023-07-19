An insider has addressed claims of marriage problems amid rumours Meghan and Harry are "taking time apart". Photo / AP

Recent rumours suggest it could be trouble in paradise for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Various reports and rumours regarding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have people questioning the state of their marriage and if it’s in rehabilitation or a plain old rut.

Speculation started swirling when Radar Online reported the Californian-based royals were “taking time apart” in order to mend and restore their relationship after a rough patch, with both “trying to figure out what hit them”.

However, a source close to the couple hit back, saying rumours of their split are false, according to Page Six.

“It’s not true. It’s literally made up,” the insider doubled down.

Harry and Meghan have not made any comments regarding the state of their marriage.

When they last spoke about their personal life publicly - during their Harry & Meghan docuseries and in the Prince’s autobiography Spare - the couple seemed to be all loved up.

This year, they’ve been spotted together only a few times, and have made just one official public appearance together.

Doria Ragland, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex attend the Ms Foundation Women of Vision Awards. Photo / Getty Images

The insider claimed in Radar Online’s report, “Harry doesn’t fit in Meghan’s tacky Tinseltown world” and is hoping to “find himself”. This comes three years after the couple moved over the ditch from the UK to the US.

Mentioning Harry’s upcoming solo Netflix series in Africa, the insider added the Prince feels “most like himself” there and considers it “his second home”.

The source also revealed the “tremendous financial pressure” of supporting their lavish lifestyle in Montecito, California had put an inordinate amount of “stress” on the couple’s five-year marriage, and the loss of their lucrative Spotify deal was “a game-changer”.

“That stress, coupled with their emotional issues, has likely made life a living hell,” they added.

“Taking time apart on different continents will hopefully help them find whatever they need to move on.”

Harry and Meghan in their Netflix documentary. Photo / Netflix

Rumours surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s marriage come after reports suggested the former Suits actress was distancing herself from projects with her husband.

It follows the avid speculation and curiosity regarding what the couple’s future might look, especially after the collapse of their US$29 million (NZ$46 million) deal with Spotify and uncertainty regarding the renewal of their huge $150 million (NZ$239.5 million) Netflix contract.

Meghan reportedly has made the decision to “step away” from the couple’s joint ventures to focus on her own brand, reports Bella Magazine.

Meghan and Harry's wedding photos shown in the trailer for part two of their Netflix series. Photo / Netflix

The publication reported the Duchess’s redirection towards solo projects was a result of the unexpected loss of her and Harry’s Spotify contract.

“Meghan feels she’ll have better success if she takes the time to work on projects alone without Harry – even though he always gives her his full support,” an insider said.

The source went on to say by Meghan joining talent agency WME - which represents the like of Serena Williams and Adele - she is trying to affirm herself as a “power player” in the industry on her own accord.

This follows reports the Sussexes felt they had been “repeatedly unlucky” in their bid to rebrand themselves since turning their back on royal life.



