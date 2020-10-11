Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share Archie's 'special moments' during lockdown

Harry and Meghan opened up about Archie's milestones during lockdown. Photo / Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry felt "fortunate" to see their son Archie take his first steps amid the Covid-19 lockdown in the US.

Meghan and Harry appeared in a video chat with activist Malala Yousafzai from their Montecito mansion to celebrate International Day of the Girl, according to the Daily Mail.

The couple spoke with the Nobel laureate about the importance of women's right to education and discussed how Covid-19 had a disproportionate effect on girls' access to education.

And Meghan also opened up about their lockdown experience, saying they'd spent "a lot of good family time" together.

Harry revealed that they'd also watched son Archie's first steps.

"His first run, his first fall, everything."

Meghan added that it was "just fantastic".

Meghan said they were "fortunate" to have the time to watch their son grow. Photo / Supplied

"And in so many ways we are fortunate to have this time to watch him grow.

"In the absence of Covid, we would be travelling and working more externally and we'd have missed a lot of those moments."

"These are really special moments, but we have been working really, really hard," Harry added.

Meghan also opened up about how the couple plan to parent their 18-month-old son - "in a way where everything about his nourishment is about educational substance and how you can learn and how you can grow".