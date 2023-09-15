The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke at the Invictus Games in Germany. Video / @bestofharryandm

After rumours that the Sussexes’ marriage is on the way out, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have packed on the public displays of affection at the Invictus Games in Duesseldorf.

On Thursday, the Duke of Sussex, 38, was snapped hugging his wife, 42, as they watched the wheelchair volleyball competition, while Meghan looked loved-up as she grinned back at him.

She was also spotted wrapping her arms around her hubby as fans took pictures of the pair.

Since the former Suits actress arrived at the Games, four days after the event kicked off, the couple have looked besotted with each other, holding hands while walking between events and smiling as they chat with competitors, their friends and families.

While it is not clear whether their public displays of affection are deliberate, the snaps appear to counter the ongoing rumours that their relationship is on the rocks.

At the beginning of the week, the duchess arrived in Germany and quickly made her way to her first official Invictus event – a family and friends reception.

Harry and Meghan at a volleyball match during the Invictus Games in Germany. Photo / Getty Images

According to guests who attended the event, she started her short, “off the cuff” speech with an apology, revealing that she was late because of ensuring her two young children, Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2, were “settled” at home in California before she left.

“Hi everybody. It is so special to be here and I’m sorry I’m a little late to the party,” she said.

“Like so many of you, you know this is about family and friends and the community that Invictus has created and Fisher House has created, and so I had to spend a little bit more time getting the little ones settled at home.

“Three milkshakes and a school dropoff and I just landed a couple of hours ago and I am thrilled that the first event I can do for Invictus is here with all of you.”

The Sussexes’ loved-up appearances at the Games come amid rampant speculation that there is trouble in paradise, with rumours alleging that the couple were on a “break”.

The couple have looked besotted with each other, holding hands while walking between events and smiling as they chatted with competitors. Photo / Getty Images

They were photographed in a box at Beyonce’s LA Renaissance Tour concert earlier this month, with fans pointing out that the prince seemed “sour” while his wife danced the night away.

The couple have been embroiled in split rumours after a string of public losses made headlines, such as the axing of their Spotify deal and their eviction from Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

They have been seen together only twice this year, with just one official joint appearance in May before the Invictus Games.

The Sussexes have not publicly commented on the rumours. However, they did address the state of their marriage in their Netflix docu-series Harry & Meghan and the prince’s memoir, Spare – in which they both appeared to be very much in love.