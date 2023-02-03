The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a celebration for Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's vow renewal. Photo

The Sussexes have been spotted for the first time since Prince Harry’s explosive book Spare hit shelves last month.

The pair were seen celebrating the vow renewal of their pals and neighbours Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres, reports the Daily Mail.

DeGeneres’ wife de Rossi threw a celebrity-studded birthday party at their Montecito mansion to celebrate her 50th birthday last week.

In a video of the celebration, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can be seen cheering and clapping after the surprise vow renewal, officiated by Kris Jenner.

Harry and Meghan were joined by several other friends and family members of the celebrity couple, including Brandi Carlile.

It’s the first time the pair have been seen in public together since appearing at the RFK Ripple of Hope Awards, held in New York last December.

Meghan Markle has been keeping a particularly low profile compared to Harry, who has given several interviews to publicise his memoir Spare.

The talk show host, 65, was stunned when she saw her wife enter the room wearing a wedding dress, calling her the “greatest gift”.

The pair married in 2008 and have recently moved into the mansion in Montecito - just a stone’s throw from Harry and Meghan’s abode.

Meghan’s friendship with DeGeneres is no secret. The Duchess of Sussex appeared on her talk show in 2021.

During the appearance, she spoke about her life in California with Prince Harry and their two children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, as well as taking part in one of DeGeneres’ signature pranks.

Amid her surprise appearance on the final season of DeGeneres’ talk show, Meghan went outside the studio to prank a trio of vendors, following instructions from the host through an earpiece.

She drank from a baby bottle and meowed like a cat as part of the prank.







