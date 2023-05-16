The royal couple have been spotted out at a star-studded dinner with celebrity friends. Photo / Getty Images

The royal couple have been spotted out at a star-studded dinner with celebrity friends. Photo / Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been spotted on a rare outing in California with new A-lister friends, according to news.com.au.

The royals were seen arriving at Sushi Bar Montecito, a Michelin star restaurant in Santa Barbara, on Friday night.

They were then joined by health guru Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband Brad Falchuk, as well as Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden, according to Page Six.

Also joining the celebrity dinner catch-up was Bumble CEO and founder Whitney Wolf Herd and her husband, Texas oil heir Michael Herd.

Wolf Herd is the youngest self-made female billionaire in the world and has an estimated net worth of around US$1.5 billion ($2.4b).

The star-studded dinner party marks a week since Harry’s quick visit to the UK for King Charles’ coronation.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle enjoy star-studded date🥰 that they are living their life to the fullest. pic.twitter.com/iLhihl12Gl — Queen Nefretiti (@6fmd8djff9) May 14, 2023

Arriving in London on Friday afternoon, the Duke made a quick turnaround, leaving just over 24 hours later to head back to Montecito to be with his wife and children on his son Archie’s 4th birthday.

A royal insider told Vanity Fair that the Prince didn’t see or speak to any of the family members outside of the televised coronation ceremony.

“One makes one’s choices. To be honest there wasn’t much talk of Harry at all. The focus was very much on the occasion,” a close source revealed to the publication.

The Duchess of Sussex also made news when she appeared in an Instagram post over the weekend.

Meghan took a picture with Alliance of Moms co-founder, Kelly McKee Zajfen, which was shared on the organisation’s social media on Saturday.

Former model Kelly McKee Zajfren and the Duchess of Sussex. Photo / Instagram

In the photograph, both women wear “Community Motherhood” T-shirts in support of a new Alliance campaign. The initiative hopes to raise awareness around “expectant and parenting foster youth” in LA.

“As Mother’s Day approaches, I can’t help but think of my own #commUNITY of Motherhood. I instantly think of you Meg,” the caption read.

“How incredibly nurturing and warm and open you are. What an incredible friend and mother. I’m truly in awe of you and I am so grateful you are part of my #CommUNITYofmotherhood.”

Zajfen added: “You are always the first to say yes and support those you love. You are a fierce advocate for those who are in need.

“Thank you for joining this year’s campaign to support LA’s expectant and parenting foster youth, which helps provide critical services, education, resources and advocacy so they can build a better future for themselves and their families.”