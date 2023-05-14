Former model Kelly McKee Zajfren and the Duchess of Sussex. Photo / Instagram

A friend of the Duchess of Sussex has paid tribute to her being an “incredible friend and mother” ahead of Mother’s Day in the US.

Former model Kelly McKee Zajfren posted a picture of her and the Duchess embracing and smiling at one another on Instagram, saying how “incredibly nurturing and warm” she is.

The Duchess supported Zajfren last year after the unexpected death of her nine-year-old son, George, who was found unresponsive at home.

The Sussexes donated $5000 ($8076) to a GoFundMe fundraiser in the names of their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, after the Zajfren family lost their son.

Meghan Markle with her husband, Prince Harry, and their children, Archie, three, and Lilibet, one. Photo / Twitter

Zajfren is the co-founder of Alliance of Moms, an LA community of philanthropists who support pregnant and parenting teenagers in the city’s foster care system. She also runs an eco-conscious children’s clothing brand.

Ahead of the US celebration of Mother’s Day, the first one since her son’s death, Zajfren wrote about her appreciation for the Duchess online.

The pair are pictured in her Instagram post wearing matching T-shirts which read: “Community, motherhood.”

She said: “As Mother’s Day approaches, I can’t help but think of my own #commUNITY of Motherhood.

“I instantly think of you Meg. How incredibly nurturing and warm and open you are. What an incredible friend and mother.

“I’m truly in awe of you and I am so grateful you are part of my #CommUNITYofmotherhood.”

She added: “You are always the first to say yes and support those you love. You are a fierce advocate for those who are in need.

“Thank you for joining this year’s campaign to support LA’s expectant and parenting foster youth, which helps provide critical services, education, resources and advocacy so they can build a better future for themselves and their families.”

Last month, Zajfren posted an open letter on her Instagram account talking about the unexpected death of her son and the impact the grief has had on her life.

She had announced her son’s passing in July, saying that she would keep going for the sake of his twin sister, Lily, who has a pacemaker fitted for a cardiac condition.

In an Instagram post of her and her daughter in April, she said: “One day he was bouncing and full of life, and the next day he was sick, and within hours he was gone.

“I can’t make sense of it. In moments of trauma, it’s impossible to make sense of anything at all.”

The charity co-founder praised her Alliance of Moms community for their support and unity, saying it “held our family up”.



