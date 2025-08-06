Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Prince Harry, African charity row rumbles on as watchdog blames ‘all parties’

AFP
4 mins to read

The UK charity watchdog has cleared Prince Harry of accusations of bullying in a row with an African charity he founded, but deplored that the bitter internal dispute was played out in public. Photo / Justin Tallis, AFP

The UK charity watchdog has cleared Prince Harry of accusations of bullying in a row with an African charity he founded, but deplored that the bitter internal dispute was played out in public. Photo / Justin Tallis, AFP

An African charity says it will consider further action in a row with its co-founder, Prince Harry, after a British watchdog criticised “all parties” for letting the bitter internal dispute play out in public.

Without naming individuals, Britain’s Charity Commission pointed to “mismanagement” at the Aids charity Sentebale but said

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save