Harry turns questions on lawyer as court hears story 'came from a palace press release'. Photo / AP

Prince Harry has confessed that his autobiography Spare contradicts a revelation in his witness statement during the phone hacking trial against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) and has denied allegations that his lawyers drafted evidence on his behalf.

The Duke of Sussex has claimed that he couldn’t recall whether he wanted to meet with Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell, even though the opposition allegedly caused tension between him and his brother Prince William with an article published in December 2003.

However, Andrew Green KC, who represents MGN, shed light on an inconsistency between Harry’s witness statement and his memoir Spare. In the former, Harry admitted that he “didn’t want to hear” Burrell’s justification behind selling Diana’s belongings and sitting down for interviews about her. In the latter, the Prince wrote that he wanted to make a trip back to the UK from his gap year in the Australian outback at the time to meet his mother’s former employee.

Harry is the first member of the royal family to testify in court for more than 100 years. The Duke of Sussex is taking part in a phone hacking trial in which he claims that roughly 140 articles that were written between 1996 and 2010 by MGN contained information that was acquired by using unlawful methods.

Harry’s first day in court saw various heated exchanges. The Prince attempted to turn questions on a solicitor after the High Court was told an article subject to one of his objections came from a press release from the palace.

MGN’s lawyer told Prince Harry: “I am here to cross-examine you, I am afraid that’s the way this works, Prince Harry.”

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook Britain's Prince Harry being cross examined by Andrew Green KC, as he gives evidence at the Rolls Buildings in central London, Tuesday, June 6, 2023 during the phone hacking trial against Mirror Group Newspapers (Elizabeth Cook/PA via AP)

This came after Harry was questioned about a piece published in December 2003 regarding a potential meeting between him, William and their mother’s former butler Paul Burrell.

The royal confessed to the High Court that he couldn’t recall whether he wanted to meet Burrell.

The Duke of Sussex said: “The time gap between the original article and when I wrote this book was rather a large gap between the two.”

Green replied: “Your position is that at the time you didn’t want a meeting, or you did want a meeting, what is the true position?”

Harry answered: “I honestly can’t remember whether I wanted a meeting or not.”

The Prince also addressed questions regarding a Mirror article published in April 2003 which involved Harry leading cadets at an Eton parade.

Prince Harry Practising For The Military Tattoo At Eton College Of Army Cadets Where He Was The Parade Commander. Photo / Getty Images

Green revealed to Harry that the information that the Prince was complaining about in the three-line story came from a press release from St James Palace.

The MGN lawyer shared that the Press Association had reported about the Duke of Sussex leading the tattoo on the exact day the press release was provided and had included quotes from an Eton spokesman.

Green also questioned whether there was anything objectionable in the Press Association article, to which Harry replied that he was unaware of the Press Association report, saying: “I don’t believe that they have admitted hacking in any shape or form.”

Prince Harry arrives at the High Court in London, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Photo / AP

Harry was also challenged during cross-examination by Green regarding whether a portion of his witness statement was drafted for him by his lawyers.

“This whole witness statement was written by me after a series of video calls with my legal team,” Harry stated, adding that they had these meetings while he was in California.

The Duke of Sussex went on to say that he would spend two-and-a-half to three hours speaking in meetings with his solicitors.

“I’m saying that this witness statement is mine,” he shared with the court.

The Prince was asked about a Mirror articles titled: “Harry’s cocaine, ecstasy and GHB parties” in which his father was said to be “worried sick” about his son. Photo / AP

In another heated exchange, Green asked: “Are we not, Prince Harry, in the realms of total speculation?” when the Duke said he was “not sure” whose phone was hacked when he broke his thumb in a game of football at Eton, which was later covered by the Press.

The royal also implied that his father King Charles may have been the victim of voicemail interception when he was asked about a Mirror articles titled: “Harry’s cocaine, ecstasy and GHB parties” in which his father was said to be “worried sick” about his son.

Harry was then questioned about whether his own drug use - which the court stipulated was an illegal act - was in the public interest, seeing as though, at the time, he was third in line to the throne. Harry is now fifth in line to the throne. The Prince rejected the statement, saying: “There’s a difference between public interest - and what interests the public”.

This came after the Prince branded the Government as “rock bottom” and proceeded to address rumours that Princess Diana’s lover James Hewitt was his father as he became the first member of the British royal family to testify in open court since 1891.

Harry heavily criticised No 10 Downing Street and later on referred to Paul Burrell as a “two-face s***.”



