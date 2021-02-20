Prince Charles visits 99-year-old Prince Philip in hospital

Prince Charles is the eldest child and has three younger siblings. Photo / AP

Prince Charles went to a London hospital yesterday to visit his father, Prince Philip, who was admitted earlier his week for "observation and rest" after falling ill.

Charles arrived at the private King Edward VII's Hospital by car in the afternoon and stayed for about half an hour. The hospital's website says visits are only allowed in "exceptional circumstances" because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Prince Philip, 99, was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday on the advice of his doctor in what Buckingham Palace described as "a precautionary measure".

This is the first royal visit his father Prince Philip has had while in hospital. Photo / Ap

He was seen wearing a face mask leaving the car and entering this hospital

The husband of Queen Elizabeth II is expected to remain through the weekend and into next week.

It is understood the Duke of Edinburgh is aware of Harry and Meghan's recent departure announcement.

Prince Philip will be celebrating his 100th birthday later this year. Photo / AP

Prince Philip's illness is not believed to be related to Covid-19. Both he and the Queen, 94, received a first dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus in early January.

Charles has not seen his father since Christmas because of the nationwide lockdown and social restrictions.

Both Prince Charles and Camilla have received their first coronavirus jabs.

Prince Philip, who retired from public duties in 2017, rarely appears in public. His most recent public event was a military ceremony at Buckingham Palace in July.

During England's current coronavirus lockdown, Prince Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, has been staying at Windsor Castle, west of London, with the Queen, who has performed duties such as meetings with dignitaries remotely.

The royal household is planning celebrations to mark Prince Philip's 100th birthday on June 10, lockdown restrictions permitting.

Prince Charles arrives at the King Edward VII's hospital in London. Photo / AP

Prince Philip married the then-Princess Elizabeth in 1947 and is the longest-serving royal consort in British history. He and the Queen have four children, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

The youngest great-grandchild, son of Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, was born February 9 and has been named Augustus Philip Hawke Brooksbank, with one of his middle names a tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh.

- AP