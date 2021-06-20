Prince Charles' touching tribute to late Prince Philip on Father's Day

The family shared sweet personal photographs featuring Prince Philip. Photo / Instagram

A black and white photo of himself as a child, embraced by his father, and a message to "those who may be missing their Dads today" - that's how Prince Charles honoured the memory of his late father, Prince Philip, on his first Father's Day without him.

"To all Papas everywhere, and to those who may be missing their Dads today, we are thinking of you and wishing you a special #FathersDay," Prince Charles posted on social media.

He also shared snaps of Duchess Camilla with her father, and of himself with his sons, William and Harry.

It was a bittersweet day for the royal family on Sunday, with the first Father's Day without the late Prince Philip, who passed away in April.

Buckingham Palace also marked the occasion with an old photograph of the family, showing Prince Philip with son Charles as a toddler.

The family photo was taken in Balmoral in 1951 and also features the Queen with her father, King George VI.

Prince William and Kate also marked the occasion, with a short montage of photos featuring the family's fathers.