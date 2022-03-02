February 21 2022: Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for Covid, experiencing 'mild symptoms'. Video / NZ Herald

Prince Charles has opened up about his mother's battle with Covid-19, revealing she is doing much "better" after testing positive for the virus in February.

Charles, who also recently battled Covid-19, spoke to a golf course administrative worker named Janice Jacom while visiting Southend-on-Sea on Tuesday.

"I asked the Prince about his mother, and he said, 'She's a lot better now — it was very mild'," she told Hello! magazine.

"It was a bit worrying as the Queen is getting on a bit, but I think she's absolutely wonderful," Jacom added.

The 73-year-old reportedly gave another local, Raymond Gibson, a similar reply when asked about his mother's condition.

"I asked how his mum was, he said she's had very slight Covid so she's OK," Gibson told Town & Country.

The update on the Queen's health comes after the 95-year-old British monarch reunited with her grandchildren over the weekend after making a full recovery.

She spent an afternoon outdoors at her Windsor estate with Prince William and Kate Middleton along with their three children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, according to the Daily Mail.

At the time of her diagnosis, Buckingham Palace announced that she was experiencing "mild cold-like symptoms" but that she would continue with "light duties".

"She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines," the palace statement read.

The Queen has also headed back to work, leading two video calls with ambassadors from Andorra and Chad.

A photo was snapped showing the impeccably put together royal on screen talking to the ambassador of Andorra, Carles Jordana Madero, at Buckingham Palace, before engaging in discussions with Kedella Younous Hamidi from the Republic of Chad.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said it was "splendid news that indicates she has recovered from Covid".

Another royal expert, Phil Dampier, tweeted that the Queen was "seemingly a lot better", adding: "What a woman."