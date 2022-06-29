Prince Charles had an "emotional" meeting with his youngest grandchildren during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Charles had an emotional meeting with his grandchildren during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their two children, Archie, 3 and Lilibet, 1, visited the UK at the start of this month to celebrate Her Majesty's historic Jubilee and a source has now revealed details from a very special meeting.

Speaking to People Magazine a royal source said the future king enjoyed an "emotional" meeting with his youngest grandchildren during their visit, adding Charles and Camilla, were "delighted" to meet Lilibet for the very first time.

"It was a fantastic visit. The prince was delighted to see his grandson and meet his granddaughter for the first time," the source said, before revealing it was "wonderful" to have the Duke and Duchess of Sussex back on UK soil.

They continued to say, "The Prince and the Duchess [of Cornwall] were absolutely thrilled to see them,"

"It was very special to have some time with him. He hadn't met Lilibet, his granddaughter, and so to meet her for the first time was very emotional — it was a wonderful thing."

Lilibet celebrated her first birthday while visiting the UK for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Photo / Misan Harriman

The youngest child of Harry and Meghan also had the opportunity to meet her great grandmother and namesake, Queen Elizabeth, for the first time during Jubilee celebrations as the couple reportedly took their two children to Windsor Castle shortly after arriving in the UK for a private meeting with Her Majesty.

The occasion would no doubt have been special for the family as 3-year-old Archie had not seen his great-grandmother since he was only six months old.

The news comes amid claims that the California-based royals are now "financially independent" of the Royal Family.

Speaking to People Magazine a royal source said, "Great credit to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex,"

"When they decided they wanted to live overseas and forge an independent path, independent of support from the royal family, they said they wanted to transition to financial independence. And that they have achieved."

Despite the claims, it is not yet known if the couple paid for the renovation costs at their British home, Frogmore Cottage which they recently renewed their lease on.