Prince Charles gives candid update on Queen's health: 'It's not as easy as it used to be'

Prince Charles has revealed it "isn't easy" for the Queen. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Charles has revealed the Queen is "all right" but isn't finding life as "easy as it used to be".

The 95-year-old monarch has been forced to cancel four royal engagements this month because of her health as doctors advise her to rest, reports the Sun.

The Prince of Wales opened up about his mother's health as he met with business leaders at the Royal Scientific Society in Amman in Jordan with his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Asked how the Queen was doing, he responded, "She's all right, thank you very much. Once you get to 95, it's not quite as easy as it used to be. It's bad enough at 73."

Charles and Camilla are in the Middle East for four days, after being reassured by the Queen that she was all right before they jetted off.

The Queen held her first engagement in person at Windsor Castle today after cancelling a string of appearances according to doctors' orders.

It comes after Charles was seen collecting holy water with Camilla, reportedly asking to bring it back from Jordan to use for future royal baptisms.

The Queen had given Charles her blessing to proceed with the royal tour, despite concerns over her health.

Charles and Camilla are currently in the Middle East. Photo / Getty Images

Charles spoke to her in a touching phone call to check that she was coping with a back injury that forced her to miss appearing on Remembrance Sunday. But he was assured that he and Camilla were all right to head off on their first royal venture post-Covid.

The Queen sparked fresh health concerns by cancelling her appearance at the Cenotaph for the first time in 22 years.

She will stay on "light duties" but the royal family and staff are concerned as she has now cancelled four public engagements in one month.

However, she looked keen to get back to her royal duties as she met with Chief of Defence staff General Nick Carter at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.