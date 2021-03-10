Prince Charles 'deeply concerned' about racism claim, Queen 'saddened'

Heir to the Royal Throne, Prince Charles, 72, was carrying out official engagements in London today, when he was questioned about his reaction to Meghan and Harry's bombshell Oprah interview.

Footage circulated this morning of Prince Charles giggling uncomfortably when put on the spot by reporters over the controversial claims made by his son, Harry and wife Meghan, during the two-hour long television interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Pressure is mounting for Buckingham Palace to respond to the interview, in particular claims that a member of the Royal Family made a racist comment about the colour of Meghan and Harry's son Archie, prior to his birth.

A royal source told Britain's Evening Standard that the racism claims are of particular concern to Prince Charles.

"It goes against everything the Prince of Wales believes in," shared the source. "He believes diversity is the strength of our society."

All eyes are on the royal family today as the world waits to see how they will respond to the claim that someone in the family expressed concern to Meghan "about how dark his [Archie's] skin might be".

The royal source also reveals that "this incendiary interview has caused pain and division. Trust is an issue".

The Palace needs to take clear action in regards to the racism claims, with the source speculating that "a denial could lead the Sussexes breaking their vow and naming the member of the royal family who discussed their son's skin colour."

It appears that Prince Charles is also upset by Harry's claims that he had been cut off financially following his move to the US.

"The Prince of Wales went out of his way to make sure his son and daughter in law were financially supported," the senior royal source said.

Earlier today, nearly 40 hours after the interview first aired on US television the Queen has released a statement in response. The 61-word statement simply says:

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning.

"While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."

One can't help but wonder why it took two days for the Palace to craft such a brief response and it seems clear that much more will be required from them before this can be laid to rest.