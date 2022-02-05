The royal's lawyers have now acknowledged that Andrew has been properly served with the suit. Video / ABC

Prince Andrew will give evidence under oath in March as part of the sexual assault lawsuit bought against him by Virginia Giuffre.

The accuser is suing the British royal in the US and the prince has been trying, and failing, to have the case dismissed.

The deposition, during which Andrew will be under oath, will take place on March 10 in a "neutral location" in London, it has been announced.

Giuffre has accused convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein - who committed suicide in August 2019 - and his one-time girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell of arranging and forcing her into having sex with Andrew in 2001.

Prince Andrew with Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell. Photo / Supplied

The prince - who is the third child of Queen Elizabeth - has denied all of the allegations and his lawyers have confirmed he's ready to fight the case in court. He had previously requested a trial by jury.

In January, his legal team filed an 11-page document with the court that set out his response to the allegations.

In the document - which was submitted to the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York - Andrew's legal team detailed a series of defences "without assuming the burden of proof, and expressly denying any and all wrongdoing".

The document added: "Prince Andrew hereby demands a trial by jury on all causes of action asserted in the Complaint."

The legal team also previously argued to get the lawsuit dismissed, citing a 2009 deal and $500,000 settlement she agreed with Epstein.

However, a judge in New York ruled in January that the case could continue.