Prince Andrew could be penning his own tell-all memoir. Photo / AP

Prince Andrew is reportedly planning to write his autobiography.

The Duke of York is believed to be in talks with authors in America to follow his nephew Prince Harry in penning an explosive tell-all tome.

He’s said to be keen to tell his side of the story when it comes to his friendship with late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, an association which led to him ultimately agreeing a settlement with Virginia Giuffre after she claimed she was forced to have sex with the prince when she was just 17.

Prince Harry's Spare is on track to become a bestseller, and now his uncle Prince Andrew is reportedly planning to follow in his footsteps. Photo / AP

A source told the Mail on Sunday newspaper: “Andrew was the original spare and there’s plenty of material. Compared to Harry, he has a far greater depth of history to draw from.

“Writing a book would give him the opportunity to fully explain his association with Jeffrey Epstein and the resulting fall-out.

“But it would also be a fascinating insight into the inner workings of the Rryals and their relationships.”

And with Andrew reportedly not receiving an inheritance from his late mother the Queen, and his brother King Charles seeking to slash royal funding, the prince would receive a much-needed cash injection by sharing his life story.

Prince Andrew's friends have denied that he is planning the book to leverage more money from his brother King Charles. Photo / BBC

The source said: “Andrew needs to find ways of making money and supporting himself.

“It would be a huge wrench to leave Royal Lodge. But mainly he wants to set the record straight. If he doesn’t change the narrative, no one else will.”

Andrew is believed to be in talks with author and interview Daphne Barak, but she is said to currently be busy with a different project.

Meanwhile, publishing house Skyhorse suggested they would be keen to publish the tome.

The company’s president, Tony Lyons, said: “Andrew’s book is of great public interest, the world needs to hear his side of the story.”

However, the Daily Telegraph has reported that Andrew’s friends denied he is planning to release the book as “leverage” against his brother King Charles. “It’s not true,” said a friend.

The outlet also reports that while Prince Harry has made millions from sales of his book Spare, above expectations, most publishers will be hesitant to be associated with Andrew.

His reputation in the US and around the world means a lucrative book deal may not be easy for him to secure.



