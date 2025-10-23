Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Prince Andrew had staff and friends ‘arrange girls’ for sex, claims author

Bronte Coy
news.com.au·
4 mins to read

Prince Andrew on staying with Jeffrey Epstein - 'I let the side down' Video / BBC

Prince Andrew urged his staff and friends to “arrange girls” for him, leading to him having sex with women “he didn’t realise were prostitutes”, it’s been alleged.

In his explosive new biography, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, author Andrew Lownie claims that the disgraced royal

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save