Prince Andrew claims his reputation will be restored as revelations come to light in February. Photo / Getty Images.

Could the image of Prince Andrew as an alleged abuser involved with sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein about to be invalidated?

According to Daily Mail writer Richard Eden, the disgraced prince, who has been stood down from his public duties, has been busily assuring friends his reputation is about to be restored.

Eden suggests while his image may never be returned to its admirable heights as a helicopter pilot in the Falklands War, the duke’s revelations could return him to the status he held before he became embroiled with Epstein.

Things began to look shady for the prince after he was spotted with Epstein in Central Park, New York. The timing couldn’t have been worse - the financier had just been released from prison following what was a short sentence for sex offences.

Melania Trump, Prince Andrew, Gwendolyn Beck and Jeffrey Epstein at a party at the Mar-a-Lago club, Palm Beach, Florida, February 12, 2000. Photo / Getty Images

The Daily Mail writer alleges Prince Andrew has taken the opportunity on hunting trips with friends to claim “details are about to be made public which will change people’s perceptions of him”.

According to the Mail on Sunday, the prince is attempting to overturn the £12 million ($16.3 million) settlement with Virginia Giuffre who accused the duke of sexual abuse via a sex trafficking ring run by Epstein.

Now, almost a year later as the gagging order on the settlement is due to life, the prince is said to be working toward a retraction by Giuffre and even an apology.

Apparently bolstered by her recent decision to drop a sexual assault accusation against another man, the duke is hoping she will also admit to making a mistake about their interactions.

Prince Andrew and Virginia Roberts, now Virginia Giuffre. Photo / supplied

But Giuffre has always remained adamant about her claims against the duke, recounting his transgressions in much detail.

While the duke’s reputation has been decimated, particularly since his disastrous 2019 interview, Eden reports that his mother, the late Queen, had promised standing him down from royal duties would not be permanent.

News of Queen Consort Camilla being handed the prince’s role of Colonel of the Grenadier Guards allegedly came without consultation, however.

So will the month of February see Prince Andrew’s retribution? Time will tell.