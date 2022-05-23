Prince Andrew is trying his best to make amends with his mother, the Queen after his sex abuse scandal. Photo / Getty Images

The Duke of York settled his sex abuse scandal case with Virginia Giuffre earlier this year after agreeing to pay a large sum and royal insiders have reported he is working hard to make it up to his mother.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, a royal insider said the disgraced prince is driving from his Royal Lodge home to Windsor Castle every day to ensure Her Majesty is "comfortable and looked after".

With another source telling the Mirror, "Andrew is doing all he can to make amends for the shame he brought on his family for being involved in such a scandal.

"He wants to make it up to the Queen which is why he is doing all he can to see her as much as possible.

"The rest of the family, apart from Her Majesty, are united in feeling that he should stay out of the limelight and keep quiet having left such a stain on the family."

The news comes after it was revealed Queen Elizabeth had banned Prince Andrew from the Buckingham Palace balcony appearance during her Platinum Jubilee.

Richard Fitzwilliams spoke to the Daily Mail where he said "there is no way back" for the disgraced prince and excluding him from the major royal event is a powerful symbolic snub.

Despite the ban, the Telegraph announced the prince would join the Queen at Garter Day at Windsor Castle next month. The event which is one of the most important ceremonies in the Royal calendar sees 24 Royal Knights – including the duke, make their way from Windsor Castle to St George's Chapel, all dressed in heavy blue velvet robes and feathered caps.

The prince's attendance came as a surprise as he was said to have agreed to step back from public life following the decision of the sex abuse case.

Earlier this year, Andrew agreed to settle out of court with Giuffre in hopes of making the allegations that had plagued him for so long finally go away.

Reports on the sum the duke paid to Giuffre put the figure somewhere in the NZ$24 million ballpark.