The post was viewed more than 1.5 million times and garnered hundreds of comments – many of them keenly sharing their opinion of the outfit.

“One of the weirdest things I’ve seen,” one user wrote.

“Dang what a flex,” another wrote.

However, on Friday, Luxon said he was “doubling down”.

“New Zealand I need to level with you and talk about a scandal that I have become embroiled in over the course of the last week. The reality is, this has taken on a whole mythology, it’s all over social media,” Luxon said in a video clip shared on his social media.

“And that is that people believe that I have committed a fashion crime, a sartorial blunder, by putting a Lamb Day T-shirt over the top of my suit and tie.

“I make no apologies for it,” he said before emphasising the words “economic growth” written on the T-shirt he was wearing, which was also over the top of a business shirt.

It prompted Guy to take another swipe at Luxon’s wardrobe decisions. “Is that a shift dress over a suit jacket??” he tweeted, followed by another jab: “Prime Minister of New Zealand looking like the fifth member of Dem Franchize Boyz”.

Now Beef + Lamb New Zealand has placed the T-shirt on Trade Me to raise funds for Kids Can, a charity that helps Kiwi kids living in poverty.

According to the Trade Me listing, which closes on February 21, the T-shirt is signed by Luxon and only worn once.

Trade Me listing auctioning a Lamb Day T-shirt worn by Christopher Luxon. Photo / Trade Me

“Highlighted by Canadian fashion commentator Derek Guy and compared to everything from Friends' Joey Tribbiani to high-fashion runway looks, this one-of-a-kind piece is now up for auction. Even better – it’s signed by the Prime Minister himself,” the online listing says.

At the time of writing this story, the listing had two bids. The latest was $2.

Varsha Anjali is a multimedia journalist at the Herald. Based in Auckland, she covered culture, travel and more.