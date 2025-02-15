Advertisement
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon auctions off ‘fashion crime’ T-shirt after getting roasted online

Varsha Anjali
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

The Prime Minister's one-of-a-kind T-shirt worn once is now up for sale on TradeMe. Photo / @christopherluxon

  • The Prime Minister’s layering choices on National Lamb Day went viral after they were criticised by a popular Canadian fashion writer.
  • Hundreds weighed in on the Prime Minister’s fashion style after he wore a T-shirt over his business shirt.
  • The same T-shirt is now up for auction on Trade Me to raise funds for charity.

A T-shirt worn once by Christopher Luxon and criticised by popular Canadian fashion writer Derek Guy is now up for auction on Trade Me.

Following the National Lamb Day barbeque on Tuesday, the Prime Minister shared a video of himself on social media promoting New Zealand lamb. But it was what he was wearing in the video that soon became a viral topic after catching the attention of Guy, famously known on X as “the menswear guy”.

“Are you wearing a T-shirt over a suit jacket??” Guy questioned on Tuesday on his X account @dieworkwear, which boasts 1.2 million followers.

The post was viewed more than 1.5 million times and garnered hundreds of comments – many of them keenly sharing their opinion of the outfit.

“One of the weirdest things I’ve seen,” one user wrote.

“Dang what a flex,” another wrote.

However, on Friday, Luxon said he was “doubling down”.

“New Zealand I need to level with you and talk about a scandal that I have become embroiled in over the course of the last week. The reality is, this has taken on a whole mythology, it’s all over social media,” Luxon said in a video clip shared on his social media.

“And that is that people believe that I have committed a fashion crime, a sartorial blunder, by putting a Lamb Day T-shirt over the top of my suit and tie.

“I make no apologies for it,” he said before emphasising the words “economic growth” written on the T-shirt he was wearing, which was also over the top of a business shirt.

It prompted Guy to take another swipe at Luxon’s wardrobe decisions. “Is that a shift dress over a suit jacket??” he tweeted, followed by another jab: “Prime Minister of New Zealand looking like the fifth member of Dem Franchize Boyz”.

Now Beef + Lamb New Zealand has placed the T-shirt on Trade Me to raise funds for Kids Can, a charity that helps Kiwi kids living in poverty.

According to the Trade Me listing, which closes on February 21, the T-shirt is signed by Luxon and only worn once.

Trade Me listing auctioning a Lamb Day T-shirt worn by Christopher Luxon. Photo / Trade Me
“Highlighted by Canadian fashion commentator Derek Guy and compared to everything from Friends' Joey Tribbiani to high-fashion runway looks, this one-of-a-kind piece is now up for auction. Even better – it’s signed by the Prime Minister himself,” the online listing says.

At the time of writing this story, the listing had two bids. The latest was $2.

Varsha Anjali is a multimedia journalist at the Herald. Based in Auckland, she covered culture, travel and more.

