A pregnant woman is upset with her friend for spilling the news. Photo / Getty Images

One of the best parts about being pregnant is being able to share your life-changing news with your friends and family.

Some people choose to announce their news on social media, while others keep their new bundle of joy a secret for longer until they’re ready to tell those most important to them in person.

But one mother-to-be has been left fuming after her friend spilled the news of her pregnancy on social media without getting approval.

The expectant mum was “livid” when she scrolled on Facebook to find a photo of the baby shower invite with a congratulations message.

“My friend announced my pregnancy on social media,” the angry mum ranted online.

“There’s nothing I can do now, I am livid.

“I am due in April and have only been telling my close friends and family.

“I’m not a social media gal, I want to be distant from random high school/college people and my friend, whom I grew up with, went to high school and college with (so has all of my own followers) posted my baby shower invite with a ‘congrats’

“I just need someone to talk me off a ledge, I feel like she stole all of my joy, random people are texting me congrats and I DIDN’T TELL THEM. I am so hurt & so P*****.”

Readers weighed in on the incident with many siding with the emotional pregnant mum-to-be.

“I just don’t understand people who post invites to events on social media. It’s rude to the hosts, it’s rude to the people who weren’t invited, and in this case, it’s rude to the guest of honour.

“I’m sorry OP. I’d ask her to take it down,” they added.

A second said: “Demand her to delete it and put her in a timeout. Don’t give her anymore information until you can’t trust she’ll respect your privacy.”











