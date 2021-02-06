Pregnant mum with cancer was so toxic from chemotherapy she couldn't touch her baby

Chelsea Raybould with partner James Cartwright and their children Finley and Lacey-Mae. Photo / Gofundme

A mum's world turned upside down when she was told she had cancer - and that it meant she would have to give birth to her baby 10 weeks early.

UK woman Chelsea Raybould had a tumour the size of a tennis ball in her chest, threatening her own life as well as that of her unborn baby.

At 27 weeks, she experienced shoulder pain and a scan at hospital found a 9cm tumour between her heart and lungs. A week later cancer was confirmed.

The 24-year-old was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Despite only being 29 weeks pregnant she had to give birth within days so that she could begin life-saving treatment.

Doctors explained her baby had stopped growing and had to come out.

Speaking to The Mirror, Raybould gave her the frightening news that her baby might not live.

"Doctors explained that my baby may not come out alive. I cried and begged them to push back my chemotherapy. They said if we did that my baby wouldn't have a mum."

Days later Raybould gave birth to baby Lacey-Mae, who arrived safely weighing just

under a kilo.

Chelsea Raybould with partner James Cartwright and their children Finley and Lacey-Mae. Photo / Gofundme

While the news of Lacey-Mae's safe arrival was a blessing, Raybould was hit with another setback.

Her chemotherapy treatment was so intense she was unable to touch her baby in fear of burning her.

She told The Mirror the news was heartbreaking.

"I was told the sweat from my hands could be toxic enough to burn them.

"Knowing my newborn was just a couple of wards away was heartbreaking. I just wanted to cuddle her.

"After the first cycle I wore gloves and staff wrapped Lacey in blankets so I could give her a quick cuddle.

"I was terrified I wouldn't get the chance to be Lacey-Mae's mum.

"But thinking of my children gave me strength to concentrate on getting better."

After 17 weeks of treatment Raybould was told her tumour has shrunk to just 1.7cm and no longer showed signs of active cancer.

The news brought her to tears, knowing everything she went through was worth it.

While life for Raybould is now close to normal, she has a high chance of relapse but remains positive she will be fit and healthy to be a mother to Lacey-Mae.

"I can't say thank you enough to the hospital staff who helped me and made sure my baby survived. Lacey-Mae was so tiny but has caught up – like she knew she had to pull through. She's a fighter. Just like her mum," Raybould said.

Lacey-Mae is now 7 months old and weights 6.3kg.

A Gofundme was started to support the family and give them a much deserved holiday when the UK's Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

So far more than $3000 (£1,607) has been raised of a £3,000 goal.