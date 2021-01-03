Pregnant influencer Emily Mitchell, 36, and unborn baby die suddenly

Pregnant influencer Emily Mitchell died three days before Christmas. Photo / Instagram

Popular influence Emily Mitchell, who was expecting her fifth child, has passed away suddenly, her family have said.

The US bloggerran the Hidden Way Instagram account and died three days before Christmas, along with her unborn child.

Her family said she was eating breakfast on December 22 when she "became unresponsive."

"Em was having her morning coffee and toast when she suddenly became unresponsive.

"Despite the prompt attention of her children, husband, father and other medical personnel, all valiant efforts to resuscitate were unsuccessful. She went home to be with the Lord," the family wrote.

Efforts to save her and her baby were unsuccessful. Doctors have yet to determine a cause of death.

"Our hearts are broken and her joyful presence will be greatly missed by so many," a message on a GoFundMe page for Mitchell's family read.

"Em made a big impact in so many people's lives, and this loss is incomprehensible for anyone who knew her. Our friend was a dedicated mum and wife, she had a heart for the Lord, and loved her children so dearly."

Emily was expecting her fifth child and announced the news on Instagram. Photo / Instagram

Mitchell and her husband, Joseph, shared the news of her most recent pregnancy with her 109,000 followers on November 19.

Weeks later, she wrote to her followers that she would be undergoing her fifth caesarean section.

Her social media account shared the ups and downs of raising her four children, Finn, Isla, Eden and Luna.

"Beautiful inside and out, Emily had an infectious smile and a kind, compassionate spirit," her online obituary read.