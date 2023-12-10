Pre-Christmas burnout: Health coach shares 5 tips for surviving the silly season

What are the signs of burnout - and how can you prevent it from happening in the first place? Photo / 123rf

Feeling burned out ahead of Christmas? You’re not the only one. But how do you spot the warning signs? A health coach reveals some signs of burnout that might surprise you - and shares five tips for overcoming it.

If there’s one word that’s on everyone’s lips during the countdown to Christmas this year, it’s “burnout”.

You might be forgetting things at work, struggling to sleep and waking up exhausted, or getting emotional for no apparent reason other than that you’re just tired — and you’re not alone.

Auckland-based PreKure health coach Ree George specialises in burnout and anxiety, and says the way we’re feeling right now has a lot to do with what we’ve been through over the past few years.

“I call it the sting in the scorpion’s tail of Covid,” she tells the Herald.

“Over the 2020 to 2021, 2022 period, we all coped with the acute situations we were in. We all stayed home, stayed safe, and in the last part of last year and this year, I’m starting to see more of the mental challenges coming out of those coping mechanisms.”

She notes that combined with the weather, the cost of living, the recent change in Government, and a sense of uncertainty heading into a new year, it’s “the perfect storm”. So, how do we spot the signs of burnout — in ourselves and others — and what can we do about it?

Ree George is a PreKure health coach based in Auckland.

How to spot the signs of burnout

“Burnout is very much linked to the organisational space, your work space,” George explains.

“[It’s] the feeling of not coping, not being able to do what you’re meant to be doing. It’s mental, physical and emotional exhaustion — that feeling of just having nothing left in your tank.”

Poor concentration, tearfulness at work, fatigue, loss of memory, and feeling overwhelmed are all signs of burnout — which can in turn affect your sleep and your eating patterns.

“When you’re heading towards burnout, often people will say things like they’re not digesting food really well, they’re either not hungry or really hungry, and then they’re not sleeping well at night time because their brain is just going overtime trying to figure out what’s going on,” George points out.

“And if you don’t sleep, you don’t feel good the next day anyway. So it’s a bit of a cycle.”

Cut down your Christmas to-do list

From end-of-year events to planning the Christmas dinner menu, it can feel like something gets added to your to-do list every day in December — but it’s important to remember you don’t have to attend every festive morning tea or take part in every Secret Santa.

“Pause for a moment to acknowledge what you’re feeling, and then look at what you have on leading up to Christmas and ‘minus’ a few things,” George suggests.

“What commitments could you possibly say, hey, we’re just going to take a rain check on that one? What can you minus off your list?”

For example, George notes she’s booked Christmas Eve dinner at a restaurant rather than planning a whole menu for the big day, “to keep Christmas Day a little bit calmer and more relaxed”.

It is a holiday, after all — so why not give yourself the gift of a day off?

To reduce your risk of burnout ahead of Christmas, see what you can take off your to-do list. Photo / 123rf

The self-care basics: food, rest, and exercise

Self-care isn’t just about face masks and massages — it’s all about the basics like sleep, food and exercise, George says.

“Often when we’re feeling burnout, we don’t feel like we have energy to cook a good meal or prep a good lunch to take to work,” she says. “But food and mood are so linked. So look at increasing your good food, nutritious food.”

She advises taking “mini-breaks” throughout your work day and staying well-hydrated. Outside of work, she suggests exercising regularly — whether it’s playing a sport, going to the gym, or even simply yoga stretches at home or a leisurely walk — and trying cold water therapy or breathing exercises.

“Your body naturally responds to the cold water like we do to anxiety,” she explains.

“You can just turn the shower to cold for 30 seconds and learn how to breathe through it, or learn how to take some really good, deep breaths in anxious situations to bring your heart rate down and help manage it better.”

George also specialises in helping people deal with addictive behaviours like drinking, which can become a coping mechanism particularly as we head into the festive season.

It can be tempting to rely on alcohol as a coping mechanism throughout the holidays. Photo / 123rf

“There’s nothing wrong with a glass of wine on a Friday night with your mates, but if you’re noticing that some of these behaviours are creeping up in the lead-up to Christmas and at the end of a really tough year, then just notice whether they’re helpful or harmful.”

George advises getting a “buddy” to help keep you accountable or planning to drive to an event where you know there will be alcohol, so you won’t be able to drink.

“It’s a matter of planning ahead of time rather than getting to the event and then being at the end of your tether and not having thought beforehand what would serve you best.”

How to deal with stressful family gatherings at Christmas

While festive family gatherings are all part of the fun at Christmastime, they can also give rise to stressful situations.

Maybe there’s a family member you don’t get along with particularly well, or a range of financial situations to deal with. Who’s cooking what for Christmas dinner? How much are we spending on presents? Who is hosting?

George acknowledges that family situations can bring “lots of emotions” and stress ahead of Christmas.

“So acknowledge beforehand that it could be a challenging situation, and look after yourself so you go into it in the best possible state. So you know you’ve eaten well, you’ve had a good sleep, you’ve acknowledged that maybe too much time with that family member might push a button, so minimise your time.”

As for finances, it’s important to chat with your family members ahead of time about their festive expectations so no one feels uncomfortable or stressed, George advises.

“It could be possibly making a plan like, we buy a $25 present each, or lowering your expectations weeks out so that people aren’t worried and anxious about what that will look like,” she suggests.

“Have brave conversations with family or friends and say, ‘Hey, what are your expectations now, and how can we make sure we’re all on the same page on the day?’”

How to avoid burnout in 2024

So, how do we avoid ending up in the same place this time next year?

George notes it’s important to notice what helps you feel better now, so you can make it part of your daily routine in 2024 — whether that’s a little more self-care, asking for help, or cutting down your to-do list.

“If they work for you now at this time of year, possibly do them a little bit more throughout the year next year,” she advises.

“Look at your sleep and nutrition during the year, so that this time next year you’re doing a few more things that help minimise the chance of getting to that point again, if you are there now.”

