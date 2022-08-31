Royal expert asking questions about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's advisers. Photo / AP

Recent remarks from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have resulted in one royal expert asking "who is advising them and why are they making so many PR blunders".

Speaking to the Mail Online, royal expert Phil Dampier claims the couple's recent comments have resulted in a series of rows and have many people asking who is advising them.

He went on to say he believes the big problem is that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are simply ignoring advice given to them and went as far as to say, "Meghan very much wants to be in control."

Dampier theorised that, "either their PR people are bad at their job" or "they are ignoring them", adding that the California-based royals are "making a big mistake" in the long run.

It comes after the duchess released her Archewell podcast in which she has made several claims, including a fire in her son Archie's bedroom during the couple's 2019 South Africa tour.

Meghan also revealed in her interview with The Cut that she can "say anything" now that she has left The Firm and insisted that since she and Harry made the decision to formally resign from royal duties, the prince feels like he has "lost" his dad, Prince Charles.



Mail Online reported that those advising the couple could include their most important staff members, including Archewell executive director James Holt, president Mandana Dayani and senior strategic adviser Genevieve Roth.

But overall the Sussexes have eight Archewell team members who could be advising their recent moves:

James Holt – Executive Director

James Holt. Photo / Getty Images

Holt took on his role at the Archewell foundation in March 2020 and has been one of Prince Harry's longest-serving team members.

Having previously worked for the Liberal Democrats and as special adviser to the UK's deputy prime minister, Nick Clegg, the University of Lincoln journalism graduate has a trusted position within the couple's foundation and lives.

Mandana Dayani – President of Archewell

Mandana Dayani. Photo / Instagram @mandanadayani

The Iranian-born tech and media expert was hired as president of the foundation in June last year having previously worked as a talent agent and vice president at the fashion firm, Rachel Zoe, the Daily Mail reports.

Dayani lived in New York before relocating to Los Angeles where she completed a Bachelor of Arts at the University of Southern California.

She has experience with podcasts after hosting her own show with co-host Debra Messing from Will & Grace.

Ben Browning – Head of Content

Ben Browning. Photo / Getty Images

The veteran producer has worked on films including The Big Sick, Arrival Room and Late Night and is reported to be helping the couple with their multimillion-dollar lucrative deals with Spotify and Netflix.

Having joined Archewell in March last year, Browning said, the Sussexes "founded a next-generation production company with best-in-class distribution partners in Netflix and Spotify, a clear agenda to inform and entertain, and an unparalleled global reach".

Ashley Momtaheni - Executive VP, Global Communications

Ashley Momtaheni (right). Photo / Instagram @idaashley

As one of the most recent hires of the Archewell foundation, the public relations veteran brings her expertise from her time as the vice president of global communications and media relations at Universal Filmed Entertainment Group as well as career experience with Warner Bros and ABC's Good Morning America.

Rebecca Sananes – Head of Audio

Rebecca Sananes. Photo / Instagram @rebzsays

Daily Mail has reported Sananes is one of the main employees of Archewell involved with the duchess' Spotify podcast series.

She has previously worked as a producer for Pivot – a podcast by Vox Media and New York magazine – with the latter publishing The Cut which released their bombshell interview with Meghan this week.

Christine Weil Schirmer – Head of Communications

Christine Weil Schirmer. Photo / Linkedin

Hired to boost the couple's public reputation, the Northwestern University graduate is considered to be a top public relations guru at Silicon Valley.

A source has previously told The Mail on Sunday that she and Meghan potentially crossed paths when they both attended the university.

Genevieve Roth – Senior Strategic Adviser

Genevieve Roth. Photo / Instagram @genevievejroth

Roth has previously worked as the director of "creative engagement" for the 2016 Hillary Clinton presidential campaign, according to the Daily Mail.

She has also worked as the features director of Marie Claire Australia and claimed an editorial role at GQ.

Andrew Meyer – Business Manager

Andrew Meyer (left). Photo / Getty Images

Meyer has long served as an adviser for the duchess, even attending her wedding to the prince and reports suggest he is behind many of her ventures.

The businessman co-founded business management firm Freemark Financial.