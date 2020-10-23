Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Powerhouse Pasifika poets Tusiata Avia and Karlo Mila

5 minutes to read

Karlo Mila. Photo / Supplied

Canvas
By: Paula Morris

Two of our most prominent Pasifika poets – Christchurch writer Tusiata Avia and Auckland-based Karlo Mila – have new collections that demand to be read, discussed and perhaps disputed. The writers wouldn't want it any

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.