Postmen filmed ‘high’ after ‘accidentally’ eating a mystery batch of ‘hash brownies. Video / Twitter

The UK's Royal Mail has launched an investigation after a video showed a postman staggering in the street after "accidentally" eating brownies laced with cannabis.

The group of postmen were understood to have tucked into some brownies after a package at the sorting office was left undelivered for a month.

But what they didn't realise is they had cannabis in them.

The group then videoed the incident where one of their colleagues could hardly stand up.

In the video, someone asked the dazed man: "You're high. You're really high. Have you had two? Have you had two of them?"

The high postie then responds, saying: "I had four", while others are heard laughing.

Another chimed in: "I think it's weed."

Posties have allegedly been filmed getting "high" after munching on a mystery batch of "hash brownies" delivered to their sorting office. Photo / Twitter

The person who uploaded the video added that he had to pick his colleagues up because they were feeling the effects.

"Today almost all the posties in Clapham accidentally ate hash brownies and I had to pick them up one-by-one because they were so high," one wrote in the caption.

"One guy said he was walking to a door and thought he was walking forever.

"Say a prayer for him right now, hopefully he is asleep or he is singing with unicorns".

Footage circulating on social media showed a postman stumbling in a daze by his van. Photo / Twitter

The group explained the package was opened after it was sent to an empty property with no return address.

Royal Mail did not see the funny side of the incident and is considering disciplinary action.

A spokesperson said: "Royal Mail expects the highest standards of behaviour from our people at all times.

"We are taking this matter very seriously. We have commenced an investigation which will determine whether any further action, including disciplinary action, might be taken.

"We are also reminding all staff at the delivery office of the correct procedures for dealing with items with no address for delivery or return."