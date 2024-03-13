Mia Agraviador was only 6 when she became famous for being the Old El Paso girl. Now she has re-emerged.

Mia Agraviador was only 6 when she became famous for being the Old El Paso girl. Now she has re-emerged.

She was the face of the classic 2000s Old El Paso advertisements.

Now, more than 18 years later after saying the iconic line “porque no los dos” or “why don’t we have both”, fans have captured a glimpse of what she looks like now.

Mia Agraviador, now 23, was just six years old when she became famous for suggesting hungry households have both hard and soft tacos.

She has since re-emerged after featuring in a new series of Mexican-themed commercials to promote Mingle Seasoning spice blends during a launch in Melbourne this week.

The former child actor is no longer the little girl we all remember, donning tattoos and ditching the bob.

Mia Agraviador filmed a new advertisement with Mingle Seasoning.

Mingle’s promotion features a throwback photo of Agraviador as a 6-year-old in the ad. Mingle’s co-founder admits she doesn’t know who the best person would be to promote their spice blends.

That’s when they make reference to Agraviador by saying: “Remember the little girl in those taco ads?... If you could get her that would be crack up.”

Then Agraviador pops her head through the door, before saying “Did someone say good Mexican?”

She is then seen taking a bite out of the product and claims: “That’s good Mexican”.

Fans took to social media with many reminiscing about the ad from the 2000s.

“This is so iconic,” one social media user declared.

Another said: “I quote from that ad at least once a week.”

“OMG yusss! I remember that girl. Huge slayyy,” another commented.

“This is the best marketing ever! Love it!!!!!” a fourth declared.

“Sending this to my advertising lecturer … this is great,” another said.

Mia Agraviador, who is now 23, is set to return to screens in a new series of Mexican-themed commercials for Melbourne startup Mingle Seasoning.

It’s not the first ad she’s been in since growing up, with the Sydneysider also appearing in an advertisement for furniture company Koala in 2020.

While she had global success with the ad, she previously revealed her fame came at a cost as she often felt uncomfortable with the attention received.

As a result of the fame, it meant she attended three different high schools in Sydney to avoid being recognised.