Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Porn star Lily Phillips cries as her parents beg her to quit X-rated job

By Rebekah Scanlan
news.com.au·
5 mins to read

Stacey Dooley’s latest documentary shows Lily Phillips’ parents opening up about the toll of their daughter’s career in the adult industry. Photo / Getty Images

Stacey Dooley’s latest documentary shows Lily Phillips’ parents opening up about the toll of their daughter’s career in the adult industry. Photo / Getty Images

The parents of a popular porn star famed for bedding 101 men in 12 hours have revealed their “concerns” for their 24-year-old daughter.

British sex worker Lily Phillips has gained notoriety for splashing her extreme sexual exploits all over social media, making millions in the process.

But while she’s part

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save