Popular dating trend Gen Z is rejecting

Gen Z are making a major change to first dates, and it just might be helping them find love. Photo / Getty Images

Gen Z are making a major change to first dates, and it just might be helping them find love. Photo / Getty Images

When it comes to planning a first-date activity, drinks is almost always the default.

It's in a public place, alcohol can calm first-date nerves, it doesn't feel like too much of an investment for someone you've never met and it's easy to escape from pretty quickly if your date is a dud.

But it's also boring, and could mask the real vibes. Which is why, increasingly, Gen Z are rejecting drinks on a first date.

New stats from dating app Hinge show that members of Gen Z are 46 per cent more likely than Millennials to say they prefer first dates that don't involve drinking. They're also 59 per cent more likely to feel more comfortable when their first dates are grog-free.

Why? They want to know if they're actually vibing with someone, or if alcohol is doing all the talking. In fact, over half (55 per cent) of Gen Z responders said they preferred not to drink on a first date because they "want to be in the right state of mind while getting to know someone".

While Gen Z might be leading the no-alcohol dating charge, a clear majority (75 per cent) of all Hinge users agree that going to get drinks is no longer their preferred first-date activity, and over half set a drinking limit on themselves for a first date - that number is mostly two drinks.

Considering that I become best friends with every single person at the bar once I've hit about three drinks, this is one of the most sensible things I've ever heard.

"Singles want to develop authentic connections, are prioritising their physical and mental health, and are looking for ways to save money," explained Hinge's director of relationship science Logan Ury.

Besides that, 45 per cent are prioritising their physical and mental health, and 24 per cent wanted to save money - very fairly considering our rising cost of living.

For those of you quivering at the thought of losing your icebreaker, it's not like you can't replace the alcohol with something more productive.

If you still want to focus on the conversation, 17 per cent of Hinge users prefer a coffee date, and 14 per cent would rather go for a walk - which is really showing the lasting societal changes after lockdown.

Meanwhile, 13 per cent would rather have a creative date, and 11 per cent would opt for an activity like seeing a show, or wandering around a museum or exhibit.