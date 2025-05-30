Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Poor King Charles, an unhappy royal childhood and marriage, wayward brother and then there’s Harry

Steve Braunias
By
Senior Writer·Canvas·
8 mins to read

King Charles wears his heart on his face, Steve Braunias writes. Photo / Getty Images)

King Charles wears his heart on his face, Steve Braunias writes. Photo / Getty Images)

Steve Braunias celebrates the King on his Birthday Weekend.

Good old woebegone and long, long, long-suffering King Charles the Third, by the Grace of God of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of His other Realms and Territories, King, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle