Government officials have seized toys and clothing as part of a disturbing crackdown. Photo / Twitter @alekhbariyatv

Saudi Arabian officials have banned countless colourful kids' toys, clothing and accessories in a brutal crackdown against "homosexuality".

Last week, the Ministry of Commerce carried out a series of raids in stores in the capital city, Riyadh, seizing piles of rainbow-coloured toys, hair accessories, backpacks and even crayon packets.

"We are having to look out for slogans that violate the rules of Islam and public morals like promoting homosexuality colours, targeting the young generation," state-run TV channel al-Ekhbariya quoted an unnamed official as saying.

Homosexuality is illegal in the Gulf nation, which follows a strict interpretation of sharia law, with same-sex relationships punishable by flogging or even death.

Saudi Arabia has seized colourful kids toys in a crackdown against homosexuality. Photo / Twitter @alekhbariyatv

While it is not known exactly how many items were confiscated, the news report showed the officials pulling bright items from shelves and placing them in a huge pile on the ground, with a reporter saying that the colours sent a "poisonous message" to children.

The Ministry of Commerce also took to Twitter, sharing a video of the raid with the caption: "Our supervisory teams carry out rounds of sales outlets, seize and confiscate products that contain symbols and indications that call for anomalies and contradict normal common sense, and impose legal penalties on violating facilities."

The move comes just six months after similar raids in nearby Qatar, which saw rainbow toys seized for "bearing slogans that go against Islamic values".

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has recently made headlines for banning the Disney films Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness and new Toy Story prequel Lightyear for their "LGBTQ references".

In 2019, an official announcement published by Saudi Arabia's state security agency categorised feminism, homosexuality and atheism as "extremist ideas", sparking immediate global backlash.

The rainbow-coloured items are banned for sending a "poisonous message". Photo / Twitter @alekhbariyatv

At the time, Amnesty International's Middle East and North Africa director Heba Morayef said the announcement was "outrageous" and clearly contradicted the kingdom's "bogus reformist image which Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman continues to flaunt internationally".

"Feminism, atheism and homosexuality are not criminal acts. This announcement is extremely dangerous and has serious implications for the rights to freedom of expression and life, liberty and security in the country," Ms Morayef said.

"It peels away the veneer of progress under Mohammed bin Salman and reveals the kingdom's true intolerant face which criminalises people's identities, as well as progressive and reformist thoughts and ideas at home.

"International silence in the face of the imprisonment of dozens of peaceful Saudi dissidents for their expression is also alarming. Key allies such as the US, UK and EU must pressure the kingdom and highlight the urgent need to protect freedom of expression in the country starting with the release of imprisoned human rights defenders and anyone detained for their peaceful expression."