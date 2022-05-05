Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

'Placid' or 'aggressive'? What your face shape says about you

7 minutes to read
Australian researchers found those with oval shaped faces - like British actress Kate Winslet - were judged as placid or meek. Photo / AP

Australian researchers found those with oval shaped faces - like British actress Kate Winslet - were judged as placid or meek. Photo / AP

Daily Mail
By Antonia Hoyle

Sitting in my hairdresser's chair, after the small talk had been dispensed with, the request was always the same: "Could you cut it below my jaw, please, because of my robot head?"

My square face

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.