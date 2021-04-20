Pinky glove: Three men created a glove so women don't have to touch bloody tampons

The men have been accused of period shaming with their glove which is, of course, pink. Photo / Instagram

Three men in Germany decided what women really need right now is a pink glove so that they don't have to touch tampons when removing them.

The men who clearly thought the tampon removal process somehow was a problem that needed a solution have now apologised for their "big mistake" - but only after they received worldwide backlash for their idea and were accused of further stigmatising periods.

Their glove, called "Pinky" - of course - promised to resolve a non-existing problem by turning into a little baggy (kind of like a poo bag for dogs) so women could dispose of tampons without - god forbid - having to look at or potentially touch any blood.

So these dudes designed pink gloves so tampons and pads can be disposed of properly and discretely. I shit you not. (The text is translated from German). pic.twitter.com/cn5spME2OT — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) April 14, 2021

Perpetuating the idea that periods are somehow disgusting and must be hidden (by something pink, of course), the men apparently did not expect the backlash that ensued.

They are very proud of their creation. Photo / Instagram

The men argued they came up with the idea after talking to female friends who raised the challenges of disposing of tampons - a problem women on social media are pointing out is not actually a thing.

You know what the world doesn't need? More men making a fuss about periods and earning a shitload of money by selling products no one really needs. #pinkygloves #HoehlederLoewen https://t.co/qbXwdtI8u7 — Gabriela Greilinger (@ggreilinger) April 14, 2021

The pinky glove caused an uproar, with women pointing out the fact that men keep creating problems that shame women, only for them to then come up with a solution, while men hold their penis with their hand while going urinating, with a percentage of them not even washing their hands afterwards - and yet no glove has been created to "solve" that problem.

Note that the two women from @its_me_ooia, who sell washable period panties, did NOT receive investment in the same TV show two years ago. Money comes when men sell expensive pink waste as a solution for a „women‘s problem“. #pinkygloves — LangueDoc (@ijscreme) April 14, 2021

1. Men use a hand urinating, and are constantly adjusting or otherwise handling their junk

2. Studies show few men wash their hands after using public restrooms



But sure, men, make and shame women into using female genital gloves because our bodies freak you out.



Grow TF up. — Lisa Senecal (@lcsenecal) April 14, 2021

Surprisingly, the men, who clearly think periods are unclean, had no trouble finding investors to back the idea of the pinky glove.

A few Twitter users compared that to the troubles others have had finding investors for actual useful products such as period underwear.

Note that the two women from @its_me_ooia, who sell washable period panties, did NOT receive investment in the same TV show two years ago. Money comes when men sell expensive pink waste as a solution for a „women‘s problem“. #pinkygloves — LangueDoc (@ijscreme) April 14, 2021

The men eventually took to Instagram to apologise however with a "but", seemingly congratulating themselves for bringing the issue of periods into public discourse.

I kid you not.