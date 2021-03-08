Pineapple Lump fans rejoice as frozen Pineapple Lumps dessert released

Get in my belly, you frozen legend. Photo / Supplied

Pineapple Lumps fans have lost it over the latest iteration of the iconic Kiwi treat - a frozen dessert.

They've been mixed with bars of chocolate, provided a twist for L&P (and vice-versa), but their latest re-invention calls back to a confectionery connoisseur's hack by taking them to the freezer.

Putting Pineapple Lumps in the freezer has long been a go-to for those in the know, so Pascall have made it official and made a frozen dessert available in shops nationwide.

"We know Kiwis have a sweet spot for frozen desserts and are big fans of Pascall Pineapple Lumps, so we thought why not join the two together for a truly delicious pairing," says Joanne Raven from Pascall.

"New Zealand is one of the luckiest places in the world, and we just got even luckier with the addition of Pascall Pineapple Lumps frozen dessert. With its bar-shape format and big kick of pineapple, it is a delicious new way to enjoy one of NZ's most beloved lollies," she added.

The bars are now available in dairies across the motu, with boxes appearing in supermarkets later this month.

But one dairy let the cat out of the bag early, with Dunedin's Rob Roy Dairy sharing photos of the sweet treat on social media - and fans couldn't get enough.

NEW PRODUCT In Freezers Now. $3.50 #tiptopicecream #pineapplelumps #robroydairy #dunnerstunner Posted by Rob Roy Dairy on Sunday, 7 March 2021

One sweet-tooth exclaimed: "I have never needed something more!" while others labelled the innovation a "game-changer".

Kiwis overseas clamoured to find out if they were available overseas and discussed plans to return home just for a taste, while others schemed on how to protect their investment.

"Let's buy these and hide them from the kids," one hungry mum told her husband.

Sounds like a plan.