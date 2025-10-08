Te Hemo, as it is named, is a Category 2 heritage-listed New Zealand building and an iconic part of Rotorua’s history.
Scott bought 354sq m Te Hemo three years ago – a fitting historical home for her collection of New Zealand colonial furniture, art, artefacts and books.
With stained glass and pressed ceilings shipped all the way from England, Te Hemo has been painstakingly restored and today has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, several living areas, a conservatory and a turret. It maintains its colonial architecture and distinctive white and green paintwork.
Scott’s research translates Te Hemo from te reo Māori as “the end”, according to a recent feature in NZ House and Garden. She puts this down to the house being located at what was once the end of town, but jokes that it can also mean smelly, which fits with the distinctive fumes of the famous Pōhutu Geyser next door.
The building is right next door to Whakarewarewa geothermal village, with Pōhutu Geyser just across the fence.
While the previous owners undertook extensive renovations to the bulk of the house, Scott has continued the work, including bringing the turret back to its former glory.
It’s every child’s dream to live in a house with a turret, she says.
“That’s what fascinated me about the house. It had this kind of mystique. It’s got a turret. What’s in the turret? What’s up there? Why do you have one of those?”
Scott, a graduate of the Otago School of Fine Arts before training in photography, says her love of collecting started young.
“When I was 10 years old, my mother asked me what I wanted for my birthday, and I said I’d seen a little painting in an antique shop I wanted, and she thought I was quite strange. What child wants an old painting? Don’t you want a toy?
“… I still have some of those pieces.”
She’s also loved old homes since she was a child, she says, growing up in one and creating memories in grandmother’s house.
“There was either fruitcake or shortbread or ginger kisses, and always some beautiful china, and then she would let me sit on the lounge floor in the formal living room, and she would pull out a big suitcase, and it was full of wind-up toys that she had collected from cruises around the world, and they were the most fabulous things,” she recalls.