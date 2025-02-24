“Does that make you Lord of the Rings?” a fan of Middle Earth asked.

“Hole-y cow,” joked another.

Others were more frank.

“That’s a butthole,” said one.

When the Herald contacted the unlucky pie fan he said he was surprised by the attention his post had received and clarified that he encountered the Pam’s brand pie in 2019.

Asked to comment on the texture and taste of the baked treat, he said it “tasted like pie”.

“It was too chewy ... and after putting my tongue through it I spat it out knowing exactly what I thought it was,” he said, noting that his comment was tongue in cheek.

“I knew it wasn’t a butthole and just chucked it out.”

He claimed he complained to Pam’s owner, Foodstuffs, at the time and was given a $5 voucher and an explanation.

“I was told it was possibly an artery,” he said.

A Foodstuffs spokesperson underlined the company’s efforts to maintain the “highest standards”.

“We aren’t able to provide any authoritative information about this pie as we understand it dates back to 2019. Given the time that has passed, we don’t have the necessary details to speak confidently on this matter,” the spokesperson said.

“We take food safety very seriously and have strict processes and protocols in place to ensure we maintain the highest standards and are compliant by New Zealand standards.”

Asked if the experience put him off pies, the man said he was undeterred.

“Not at all, you get the odd surprise in cheap pies. It could be an extra chunk of steak or something that resembles an ***hole. Luck of the draw.”

Chris Marriner is an Auckland-based journalist covering trending news and social media. He joined the Herald in 2003 and previously worked in the Herald’s visual team. He first saw the photograph of the aforementioned pie immediately after finishing a steak and cheese of his own and will also continue to enjoy them.