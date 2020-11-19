Pharrell Williams releasing his own gender neutral skincare line Humanrace

The Happy singer is releasing his own skincare line for all genders. Photo / Getty Images

For years the internet has marvelled at Pharrell Williams' flawless complexion - and now his secret's out.

The Happy singer is launching his own skincare line Humanrace, the results of his "20 years of skincare experience and education".

The line launches November 25 and represents WIlliams' own wellness philosophy: that self-care is the greatest luxury of all.

"It's created to take three minutes morning and night," Williams said in a press release seen by Elle magazine.

"Your face is the result of the spirit behind it, it's important to take care of your skin and to also take time for yourself each day."

Inclusion is an important theme for the brand, as is sustainability.

Williams' dermatologist of 20 years Dr Elena Jones explains that the products are clean, vegan and fragrance-free.

"We wanted to choose ingredients that are clean, effective and friendly for all skin types," Jones said.

The entire line is sustainable, with refillable packaging made from over 50 per cent recycled landfill plastic.

Importantly, Williams adds that the brand "doesn't differentiate by race or gender. We're creating for humans; we are all born in the same skin and Humanrace celebrates this."

He told Allure magazine that he wanted to "democratise the experience of achieving wellness".

Dermatologist Dr Anita Sturnham said male and female skin has "fundamentally the same anatomy" - despite subtle biological differences in testosterone and collagen levels.

Despite this, skincare products have been marketed in terms of gender differences for decades. In recent years, however, the beauty and wellness industry has begun to embrace inclusivity, with brands like Asos putting its female and male grooming sections into one "face and body" section.

The gender-neutral line includes three products he's called "The Three-Minute Facial" in dark green packaging.

The first step to the facial is the Rice Powder Cleanser, US$32 ($46), made up of micronised rice powder and fruit AHAs that foam when mixed with water.

After cleansing, the next step is to use the Lotus Enzyme Exfoliator, US$46, ($66) to exfoliate and regenerate skin.

Finally, the Humidifying Cream US$48 ($69) uses mushroom extract and squalene to mimic the hydrating effect of humidity on the skin.