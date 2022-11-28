Wattie's has released personalised baked beanz cans for Kiwis just in time for Christmas. Photo / Getty Images

Wattie's has released personalised baked beanz cans for Kiwis just in time for Christmas. Photo / Getty Images

Christmas is around the corner, meaning you’ll need to come up with gift ideas for your friends and family.

It can often be a pain in the butt thinking of something new - and throw stocking fillers into the mix and suddenly you’re short of ideas.

But one company has advertised an absolute Kiwi classic that you can put into stockings this year - and it’s bound to either be a total hit or completely stink the joint out.

Wattie’s are selling personalised baked beanz cans as an ideal (or not so ideal) stocking filler for Kiwis this Christmas.

“Wattie’s Baked Beanz are New Zealand’s favourite for a very good reason, and these tasty beans can now have your name on them,” Wattie’s wrote.

Customers can purchase a tin of baked beanz and put a range of names, words, or messages to appear on the tin.

Wattie's is selling personalised baked beanz cans as stocking fillers. Photo / Wattie's

Those wanting to buy some will see their approved wording placed on the can followed by the word ‘beanz’.

However, Wattie’s has introduced a list of banned words, including ‘fart’, ‘gass’, ‘smelly’, ‘bum’ and a range of swear words.

Those who were hoping to be able to send “Steve’s fart beanz” to their father or best mate, or subtly tell their partner their natural gas has a hideous odour won’t be able to pull the gag off.

Banned words will automatically be rejected when trying on the website, so you’ll know instantly whether your phrase will be accepted or not.

Despite this, a number of Kiwis have managed to bypass the banned word list, with one social media group dedicated to promoting bowel noises calling out Wattie’s for their list of banned words.

Wattie's is selling personalised baked beanz cans, and some naughty words are getting through to the printing stage. Photo / Facebook

The ‘Daphinitely a braaap moment’ Facebook page posted a photo of the Wattie’s can with the term ‘braaap beans’, writing: “Wattie’s NZ you might’ve blocked the word ‘fart’ on your label customiser, but you forgot about this.”

Words such as ‘butt’, ‘stanky’, and other phrases spelled incorrectly managed to bypass the banned word list.

On their website, Wattie’s warns that your label will appear “exactly as inputted” so any error will appear on the can.

They also stated: “Printing emojis unfortunately is not possible, so please do not include those.”

A number of Kiwis reacted to the personalised baked beanz with mixed reviews.

“Not going to lie, I would buy this for my girlfriend calling her smelly if I could just to get a reaction,” one said.

Another added: “A classic for Dad that’s for sure.”

However, another said: “Yeah, nah. This doesn’t pass the vibe test for me. One of the worst stocking fillers I can think of.”

Cans are available for $5.99 and are currently sold out. However, customers can expect an email detailing when they are back in stock.







