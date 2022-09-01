Penguin gets sight-saving cataract operation in NZ first

Cardi the Gentoo penguin is the first non-human to receive cataract surgery at the Eye Institute. Photo / Supplied

Cataract surgery is a fairly common procedure that improves the lives of thousands of New Zealanders every year. In a first for Aotearoa, Cardi the Gentoo penguin is the first successful recipient of this surgery in April this year at the Eye Institute in Auckland.

Cardi developed cataracts in both eyes while still young, causing problems for her quality of life and leaving her easily startled by keepers and other penguins. She adopted a hunched posture as she tried to angle her head so she could see through the limited window of vision she had around the cataract.

Dr Peter Hadden operating on Cardi the Gentoo penguin/ Photo / Supplied

"Gentoo penguins are a very social species, so being able to interpret and respond appropriately to social cues is important for their welfare, and a lot of these cues are visual," said Amy Waldrop, Penguin Keeper at Sea Life Kelly Tarlton's.

The Eye Institute regularly performs cataract operations on humans, but felt up for the challenge.

"To be able to safely operate on a penguin in our theatre, we needed to order special disposable set-up and instruments to ensure we had separate equipment from what we use for our human patients," surgeon Dr Peter Hadden said.

Cardi recovering post-surgery. Photo / Supplied

"Vets from Auckland Zoo who specialise in animal anaesthesia attended the surgery to administer the anaesthetic and monitor Cardi throughout surgery. It was also important that she didn't overheat, so the refrigerated truck waited just outside. Even our usual bed wasn't appropriate for a penguin and we had to modify it."

Hadden is researching Penguin eyes as part of his PhD, making the penguin surgery a good fit.

Cardi was fenced off back at the penguin enclosure to ensure her eye didn't get wet or bumped, and to allow keepers to administer eye drops and medicines.

Cardi has made a full recovery at Sea Life Kelly Tarlton's. Photo / Supplied

"Since her recovery we have noticed a huge boost in her confidence," Amy Waldrop said. " She no longer displays a hunched posture and is much more interactive with other penguins, keepers and enrichment items."

The Sub-Antarctic Gentoo penguins reside in Sea Life Kelly Tarlton's Antarctic Ice Adventure alongside a colony of King penguins. They are ambassadors for their species, helping to raise awareness of the threats facing their wild relatives.

