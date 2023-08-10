Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Paula Morris on compiling a new Māori short story anthology

By Paula Morris
5 mins to read
Dr Paula Morris. Photo / Paul Taylor

Dr Paula Morris. Photo / Paul Taylor


When we’re children, we listen to stories. They’re often the first things we learn to read and a way we learn how to write. My favourite part of the day at primary school was

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle