“Kitchen cabinet” is a term used to describe an unofficial group of advisers to a political leader. According to Bennett, Key’s elite circle also included Bill English, Steven Joyce, Murray McCully and Gerry Brownlee.

When Bennett entered the fold, it wasn’t easy to be heard in the “highly confidential” discussions.

“There wasn’t space for me” she admitted. “I tried, and then I actually got the help of John Key … he’d just go, hold on a minute, let Paula finish her sentence, because the man had complete mana.”

Bennett said Key appreciated her input because she didn’t think like his other advisers.

“The boys would sit around and analyse ... and then John would just look at me and go, what do you think Paula? And I’d go, no one in West Auckland gives a shit ... if this is something that we have to do, yeah, let’s do it. But I don’t think we need to spend 45 minutes talking about it.”

