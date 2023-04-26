A former butler opened up about bathtime in Buckingham Palace. Photo / AP

A former butler opened up about bathtime in Buckingham Palace. Photo / AP

While on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here... South Africa, Paul Burrell let a little detail slip about Buckingham Palace’s bathtime, according to Daily Mail.

The former royal butler, 64, revealed the late Queen’s bathtime process to supermodel Janice Dickinson on an episode of the new All Stars ITV series.

Burrell famously worked as the late Princess Diana’s butler until her death in 1997 and released his book, A Royal Duty, in 2003.

However, the former butler also assisted the royal household in 1987, and claimed during the reality series that “royals never run their own baths, they are run for them”.

Dickinson asked: “Did you ever have to give the Queen a bath?”

Burrell replied: “No she did that herself, you set the towels out and everything in a special way, and royals never run their own baths, they are run for them, so they never have to put the plug in.”

The supermodel later exclaimed: “Paul the butler from the royal house has the best stories on earth. So I kind of ask him questions here and there, he goes on and on and I’m like yes!”

The scene comes after Burrell was slammed by the show’s viewers for “annoyingly” mentioning his connections to the royal family in the opening episode on Monday.

The royal butler mentioned his late employer within a matter of minutes in his introduction video, and watchers were quick to point it out.

He revealed to the camera: “Most people will know me from being a footman to HM and butler to Diana Princess of Wales”.

Later Burrell declared in his trial: “This is a far cry from Windsor Castle’”.

Paul Burrell (left) worked as the late Princess Diana’s butler until her death in 1997. Photo / Getty Images

One disgruntled viewer expressed their frustrations on Twitter: “It took Paul Burrell approximately 0.55 seconds before he mentioned Diana.”

Another chimed in: “I’m Paul Burrell and most people know me for being on Lorraine every five minutes talking about Princess Diana”.

A third wrote: “Oh was Paul Burrell Princess Diana’s butler??? He never mentioned it!”.

Another joked: “Not like Paul Burrell to mention Princess Diana”

Burrell later reenacted his horror-struck expressions that he was famed for 19 years ago while partaking in a challenge in the South African All Star series.

While in the Hell Holes task, Burrell quipped: “How lovely for the first challenge to be putting my hand in a hole.”

However, within seconds, the former butler was screaming and squealing when he realised there were, in fact, snakes in the hole - much to the annoyance of Dickinson.

When he exclaimed, “It’s gonna bite me,” the supermodel replied cheekily, “If it doesn’t bite you, I will... shut up and look for the key!”

Burrell’s antics didn’t go down well with the show’s viewers, as many took to social media to accuse the former royal helper of “being ridiculous” and “overacting”.

One wrote, “Why’s Paul Burrell trying to recreate his 2004 meme. It was funny when it was authentic but now it’s just forced #ImACeleb.”

Others added, “Paul burrell is so overacting this we’ve seen this act before,” and, “Paul Burrell is ridiculous #ImACeleb.”



