Paul Burrell was one of Diana's most well-known members of staff. Photo / Getty Images

Paul Burrell used to urge Princess Diana to keep her head “held high”.

The 64-year-old served as butler to the late Princess and would constantly urge her to remember that she would always be the mother of the future King of England, no matter how the royal family or the public saw her.

In an interview with Heat magazine, he said: “You would have most likely heard me giving the Princess advice, such as, ‘When you go out, hold your head high. Remember who you are - you are the mother of the future King. No one can ever take that away from you.

“And I’d tell the boys to, ‘Keep quiet, because Mummy is trying to have a rest.’ They were always noisy, running around the palace and playing war games!”

Paul Burrell, back left, worked for Princess Diana as her butler for 10 years. Photo /Getty Images

The former ‘I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!’ contestant is now married to Graham Cooper and has two sons Alex and Nick.

He went on to add that since the loss of the late Princess of Wales - who was killed in a car accident in 1997 - he now uses his time to remind others how “precious” life is.

He told the magazine: “You’ll hear me urging people to enjoy every single day, because having experienced that tragedy 25 years ago, I realise how precious life is. I took everything for granted, really. I was a very lucky man to have lived with the Queen for 11 years, and Diana for 10 years. I took it all in my stride, and I should have enjoyed it more.”

Burrell also went on to write a series of books inspired by his time with the royal family: In the Royal Manner: Expert Advice on Etiquette, The Way We Were: Remembering Diana and A Royal Duty.