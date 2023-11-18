Amplified eyelashes are a great way to enhance your look this festive season. Photo / 123rf

Spotlight On: All things lashes

Party season is ramping up and amplified eyelashes are a great way to enhance your look — whether you’re going full glam or just want a touch of definition. For long-term lash goals, starting on a lash-growth formula now should see you noticing results midway through summer, but for a quick fix, an eyelash curler and a slick of mascara always works a treat.

Revlon Colorstay Xtensionnaire Lengthening Mascara. Photo / Farmers and Chemist Warehouse

Revlon Colorstay Xtensionnaire Lengthening Mascara, $30

Formulated to make your lashes look longer and more defined (read: no clumping), this new mascara comes in three versions, blackest black, black brown and black waterproof, and is infused with provitamin B5 to nourish and strengthen lashes over time.

Revitalash Advanced Sensitive Eyelash Conditioner. Photo / Revitalash

Revitalash Advanced Sensitive Eyelash Conditioner, $159

There are many eyelash growth serums on the market at a lower price point, but if you’ve experienced sensitivity to any of them yet still want to grow lush lashes, this formula could be the answer. Ninety-three per cent of participants in a consumer trial experienced no irritation after eight weeks of use.

Ardell TexturEyes Lashes. Photo / Farmers, Life Pharmacy and Chemist Warehouse

Ardell TexturEyes Lashes, $17

If you’re after falsies for an event but want them to have a natural feel, Ardell’s newest launch, TexturEyes, offers six lash styles all crafted with twisty textures and layers to mimic real lashes. They’re made from 100 per cent natural hair too.

Luk Beautifood Lash Nourish Mascara. Photo / Luk Beautifood

Luk Beautifood Lash Nourish Mascara, $37

Coat your lashes with colour while infusing them with ingredients that help stimulate hair growth, thanks to this innovative mascara. Available in shades Black Tea and Espresso, the formula is cruelty-free and contains no synthetic ingredients, preservatives, fragrances or dyes.

MECCA Max Lash Curler E1. Photo / MECCA

MECCA Max Lash Curler E1, $18

A couple of clamps with a lash curler can have even the straightest lashes looking lifted and curled in seconds. For maximum hold, be sure to follow with a mascara immediately after curling.

Duo Line It Lash It. Photo / MECCA

Duo Line It Lash It, $27

It’s a good idea to apply a lash adhesive to fix false lashes in place, rather than relying on the sticky strip of the lashes alone, and this two-in-one formula acts as both a lash glue and a liquid eyeliner, to give extra dimension to your fluffy set. Apply two coats to your upper lash line then press on your falsies while the liner is still semi-wet.

Beauty School

Q: Are there any longer-term solutions I can look into for fresher breath that aren’t gum or mints?

A: Gum and mints are a quick fix for funky breath, but if you’re looking to tackle the source of the problem, you could try the Blis FreshBreath Kit, which contains products with a special strain of beneficial bacteria naturally found in our mouth and throat. A bacterial imbalance is the cause of 95 per cent of bad breath, so adding the good guys back into your system can help foster that internal balance. This kit is a four-week programme which provides you with 40 FreshBreath Lozenges (an oral probiotic), a bottle of mouthwash and a tongue cleaner which all work together to balance that microbiome and get you on the path to better breath.

BLIS FreshBreath Kit with Blis K12. Photo / BLIS Probiotics

BLIS FreshBreath Kit with Blis K12, $34.99

We Love: LuxeSticks

Luxe Sticks, a range of roll-on clay masks, is now available here in New Zealand. Photo / Bargain Chemist

Face masks are a fun way to pamper and support your skin, but when it comes to clay masks, they can be messy! After launching with great success in Australia, Luxe Sticks, a range of roll-on clay masks, is now available here in New Zealand, offering a hassle-free way to play with clay-based skincare. There are nine different formulas which all cater to different skin needs, with fruit extracts such as blueberry and acai for radiance and avocado for hydration and repair. Each stick contains enough product for around 30 uses and the range is vegan-friendly and cruelty free. If you’re looking for Christmas stocking stuffer ideas, particularly for teens, you can’t go wrong with one of these.

LuxeSticks Clay Masks. Photo / Bargain Chemist

LuxeSticks Clay Masks, $34

Stockists: Ardell from Farmers, Life Pharmacy and Chemist Warehouse; Blis from Blisprobiotics.co.nz; Duo from Meccabeauty.co.nz; Luk Beautifood from Lukbeautifood.com; LuxeSticks from Bargainchemist.co.nz; Revitalash from Revitalash.co.nz; MECCA Max from Meccabeauty.co.nz; Revlon from Farmers, selected pharmacies and Chemist Warehouse