Parents' worst nightmare: Baby drifts 1.6km out to sea on inflatable toy

Footage of a baby girl being rescued after floating 1.6km out to sea has gone viral, with many parents dubbing it their worst nightmare.
The girl was floating on a rubber ring with her parents who, according to reports, became "distracted".
The alarm was sounded and authorities were quick to come to the child's rescue.
The incident reportedly happened on Saturday afternoon, off a beach in Kelibia, Tunisia.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
According to government sources, the girl was likely blown out to sea by strong winds while her parents were "momentarily distracted".
The footage, which was taken from a jet ski, shows the girl sitting in a pink inflatable ring getting rescued.
The camera pans out to show just how far the girl managed to drift out to sea, more than 1.6km from the beach.
"Bravo and watch your children while swimming," a Facebook user who shared the video wrote, according to The Sun.
Read More
- Investigation into Upper Hutt swimming pool after 15 children fall ill - NZ Herald
- One-year-old pulled into pool for 'swimming survival' lesson divides parents - NZ Herald
- Frightening photo proves kids should never wear blue swimwear - Why everyone should know CPR - ...
- Drowning rates rise in last 18 months, but coroners' reports show no simple solution - NZ Heral...
- Free learn-to-swim programme gives children confidence in the water - NZ Herald
Local authorities reminded parents to stay vigilant while playing with children in the water and to be extra cautious when sudden weather changes are expected.
The baby girl was unharmed in the ordeal.