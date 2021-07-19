Parents' worst nightmare: Baby drifts 1.6km out to sea on inflatable toy

Baby rescued after floating over a 1km out to sea out at Tunisia beach. Video / Facebook

Baby rescued after floating over a 1km out to sea out at Tunisia beach. Video / Facebook

Footage of a baby girl being rescued after floating 1.6km out to sea has gone viral, with many parents dubbing it their worst nightmare.

The girl was floating on a rubber ring with her parents who, according to reports, became "distracted".

The alarm was sounded and authorities were quick to come to the child's rescue.

The incident reportedly happened on Saturday afternoon, off a beach in Kelibia, Tunisia.

According to government sources, the girl was likely blown out to sea by strong winds while her parents were "momentarily distracted".

The baby was rescued by local officers off the coast of Tunisia. Photo / Facebook

The footage, which was taken from a jet ski, shows the girl sitting in a pink inflatable ring getting rescued.

The baby girl was unharmed in the ordeal. Photo / Facebook

The camera pans out to show just how far the girl managed to drift out to sea, more than 1.6km from the beach.

"Bravo and watch your children while swimming," a Facebook user who shared the video wrote, according to The Sun.

Local authorities reminded parents to stay vigilant while playing with children in the water and to be extra cautious when sudden weather changes are expected.

The baby girl was unharmed in the ordeal.