Parents furious after Italian bishop tells children 'Santa doesn't exist'

An Italian bishop might be on Santa's naughty list this year. Photo / Getty Images

An Italian bishop might be on Santa's naughty list this year. Photo / Getty Images

A bishop in Italy has had to apologise after telling children at a religious festival that Santa Claus doesn't exist.

Bishop Antonio Stagliano made the comments at the event in Ragusa, Sicily, telling children Santa was nothing more than a brand.

"No, Santa Claus doesn't exist," he reportedly said, according to local media outlet il Quotidiano.

"In fact, I would add that the red of the suit he wears was chosen by Coca-Cola exclusively for advertising purposes," Bishop Stagliano told the children at the event which was held to celebrate the feast day of Saint Nicholas.

Born around 280AD, St Nicholas was known for his piety and kindness, travelling to help the poor and sick.

The Bishop went on to discuss Santa Claus, labelling him a "fictional character". He ended his speech by saying: "The children know that Santa Claus is Dad or Uncle. So no broken dreams."

There was immediate backlash, with the bishop's comments going viral online.

The Diocese of Noto then posted a public apology on its Facebook page.

"First of all, on behalf of the Bishop, I express regret for this statement that has disappointed the children, and want to clarify that this was not at all Mr Stagliano's intention," the statement said.

It said the bishop's comments instead were meant to encourage children to "reflect on the meaning of Christmas and the beautiful traditions that accompany it with greater awareness [and] regain the beauty of a Christmas now increasingly commercial and de-Christianised".

"If we can all draw a lesson, young or old, from the figure of Santa Claus [which originates with Bishop St Nicholas] it is this: Fewer gifts to create and consume and more gifts to share," it said.

"Showing up for someone we have been neglecting or ignoring for a long time or mending a damaged relationship" was a more meaningful gift, the statement said.

"[At Christmas] we receive the gift par excellence, Jesus Christ."

But the parents involved weren't impressed.

While some welcomed the attempt to refocus Christmas on its religious origins, others were angry at the bishop for interfering with family traditions and celebrations, as well as upsetting the children – particularly after the difficult couple of years they have faced throughout the Covid pandemic.

"You are the demonstration that, when it comes to families, children and family education, you don't understand a thing," one commenter wrote.

As well as condemnation from the parents of the children he spoke to, we assume Santa Claus himself will not be happy.

Expect a lump of coal in your Christmas stocking this year, bishop.